Keith’s Substack

Home
Notes
Archive
Leaderboard
About
The Critical Importance of Legitimate Light Exposure
I had the opportunity to interview Zaid K.
  
Keith Cutter
9
Beyond Convenience, Amusement, and Stimulation: Mastering Your Mindset to Combat Synthetic EMF
Transformative Success Requires Overcoming Social Programming
  
Keith Cutter
14
The Unseen, Unheard Part Two with Gary Lee Duncan
A New Life Begins in the Wilds of Western Colorado 30 Years Ago, and Tragedy Striking in Spring 2024
  
Keith Cutter
6
Sleeping in Safe Harbor: The Critical Role of RF-Shielded Bed Canopies
Nothing compares to the dramatic, measurable reduction of radio-frequency radiation offered by a properly installed bed canopy in an appropriately…
  
Keith Cutter
20
The Unseen, Unheard Interview with Gary Lee Duncan
Part One -- How he first learned about the poisonings
  
Keith Cutter
20
Uninhabitable Country Home
What’s Meant by Uninhabitable?
  
Keith Cutter
12
Tinnitus Gone, After One Visit
This audio is from a recent podcast I produced, episode 92.
  
Keith Cutter
12
The Need for Synthetic EMF Exposure Guidelines
Two questions begin a productive dialogue regarding synthetic EMF exposure in the home.
  
Keith Cutter
7

July 2024

Personal Protective Equipment for RF Radiation -- Construction Tips for Making Your Own.
In our last post, "Legit Personal Protective Equipment for Electrically Sensitive Folks," we introduced the concept of PPE for EHS.
  
Keith Cutter
13
Legit Personal Protective Equipment for Electrically Sensitive Folks
Potentially Life Changing
  
Keith Cutter
23
Synthetic vs Natural EMF, Part Two -- RF Radiation
The above chart clearly illustrates the problem.
  
Keith Cutter
11
Synthetic vs Natural EMF, Part One
Electric Fields, Magnetic Fields, Contact Current and Earthing
  
Keith Cutter
12
© 2024 Keith Cutter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture