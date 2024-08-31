Keith’s Substack
The Critical Importance of Legitimate Light Exposure
I had the opportunity to interview Zaid K.
15 hrs ago
•
Keith Cutter
14
9
Beyond Convenience, Amusement, and Stimulation: Mastering Your Mindset to Combat Synthetic EMF
Transformative Success Requires Overcoming Social Programming
Aug 28
•
Keith Cutter
13
14
The Unseen, Unheard Part Two with Gary Lee Duncan
A New Life Begins in the Wilds of Western Colorado 30 Years Ago, and Tragedy Striking in Spring 2024
Aug 22
•
Keith Cutter
6
6
Sleeping in Safe Harbor: The Critical Role of RF-Shielded Bed Canopies
Nothing compares to the dramatic, measurable reduction of radio-frequency radiation offered by a properly installed bed canopy in an appropriately…
Aug 22
•
Keith Cutter
11
20
The Unseen, Unheard Interview with Gary Lee Duncan
Part One -- How he first learned about the poisonings
Aug 13
•
Keith Cutter
20
20
Uninhabitable Country Home
What’s Meant by Uninhabitable?
Aug 10
•
Keith Cutter
27
12
Tinnitus Gone, After One Visit
This audio is from a recent podcast I produced, episode 92.
Aug 7
•
Keith Cutter
16
12
The Need for Synthetic EMF Exposure Guidelines
Two questions begin a productive dialogue regarding synthetic EMF exposure in the home.
Aug 1
•
Keith Cutter
16
7
July 2024
Personal Protective Equipment for RF Radiation -- Construction Tips for Making Your Own.
In our last post, "Legit Personal Protective Equipment for Electrically Sensitive Folks," we introduced the concept of PPE for EHS.
Jul 27
•
Keith Cutter
14
13
Legit Personal Protective Equipment for Electrically Sensitive Folks
Potentially Life Changing
Jul 24
•
Keith Cutter
17
23
Synthetic vs Natural EMF, Part Two -- RF Radiation
The above chart clearly illustrates the problem.
Jul 14
•
Keith Cutter
25
11
Synthetic vs Natural EMF, Part One
Electric Fields, Magnetic Fields, Contact Current and Earthing
Jul 3
•
Keith Cutter
39
12
