I once believed science to be pure and undefiled—a temple of truth unsullied by human ambition—until I looked behind the veil.

Having long understood that awareness precedes control, this is not written to persuade the unaware, but to help those already injured by synthetic electromagnetic fields understand the machinery they collided with, so they can orient themselves and move forward in a more deliberate, productive direction.

In the article “Tinker, tailor, publisher, spy: how Robert Maxwell created the academic peer review system,” published 30 December 2025 in OffGuardian, Prof. Gloria Moss and Dr. Niall McCrae trace the modern peer-review system not to some inevitable maturation of science, but to a remarkably rapid consolidation of academic publishing power under a single, highly unusual figure: Robert Maxwell.

In their article—which I suggest you read—the authors describe how, within a few short years, a penniless immigrant with documented ties to British intelligence services acquired a scientific publishing house, rebranded it as Pergamon Press, and transformed the way scientific knowledge would henceforth be filtered and cloaked in legitimacy.

The name Pergamon itself is historically and symbolically charged. In the Book of Revelation, Pergamum—the same place under its biblical name—is identified as the location “where Satan’s throne is” (Revelation 2:12–13). Whether Maxwell intended the reference symbolically, or simply chose a name associated with ancient learning and authority, cannot be known. What is clear, however, is that Pergamon Press would become a throne of a different sort: a seat of power over what counted as legitimate scientific knowledge in the postwar world.

As Moss and McCrae argue, peer review rapidly evolved into something far more powerful than a quality-control mechanism. It became a gatekeeping regime—one capable of enforcing prevailing doctrines, marginalizing dissent, and quietly shaping which questions could be asked without professional consequence. The industrialization of academic publishing did not broaden intellectual freedom; it narrowed it, while cloaking restriction in the language of rigor.

This history matters because peer review is now routinely invoked as the ultimate guarantor of scientific integrity. “Peer-reviewed” has become synonymous with “settled,” “safe,” and “beyond question.” Yet if the structure itself emerged not primarily to safeguard truth, but to centralize authority over knowledge production, then the system demands scrutiny—especially in domains where enormous commercial and regulatory interests are at stake.

Electromagnetic field (EMF) research is one such domain.

Milham and Firstenberg both traced what Milham called the “electrical pandemic” — what later writers, including journalist Kim Goldberg in her 2013 project Refugium: Wi‑Fi Exiles and the Coming Electroplague, came to describe as the electroplague. The term is not my own, and I’m not certain who first coined it, but it captures with unsettling precision the century‑long rise in chronic, degenerative illness advancing hand‑in‑hand with electrification itself — a slow pandemic of our own making.

Here, the stakes are unusually high. Wireless infrastructure, consumer electronics, military systems, insurance liability, and public policy all depend on a narrow range of permissible conclusions. In this context, peer review does not merely arbitrate quality; it effectively determines which biological effects are allowed to exist in the scientific record.

The question, then, is not whether peer review functions, but who it serves.

When outcomes in a field align more closely with funding source than with experimental design; when independent researchers report biological effects that industry-funded studies consistently fail to detect; and when dissenting findings are not refuted but quietly excluded, is the issue is no longer methodology? Is it governance?

And if so, casualties of this arrangement may be visible in the biographies of those who refused to conform. Robert O. Becker — orthopedic surgeon, researcher, and author of The Body Electric — saw his Veterans Administration funding abruptly terminated after challenging Navy exposure models that downplayed ionic resonance.

Allan Frey’s grants seemed to vanish once his low‑intensity blood–brain‑barrier experiments contradicted Pentagon assumptions. Henry Lai and N.P. Singh, whose 1990s studies in Bioelectromagnetics demonstrated DNA strand breaks from non‑thermal microwave fields, seemed to be subjected to coordinated industry campaigns to discredit their work—a suppression Lai later catalogued in “Who Will Guard the EMF Research Guards?”

Martin Blank at Columbia University and Thomas Valone of the U.S. Patent Office likewise seemed to lose academic or professional standing for investigating electromagnetic biophysics outside the sanctioned thermal model.

Were these isolated episodes proof; representing a structural pattern in which peer review operates less as gatekeeper of quality than as instrument of conformity? When editors and reviewers share institutional funding dependencies with the industries they evaluate, “objectivity” becomes a ritual masking consensus enforcement. The nominal referee becomes the invisible censor. Becker captured this with restrained bitterness in Cross Currents (1990), remarking that “science had ceased to be a search for truth, becoming instead a battleground for control of paradigms.”

Is it true today, what Edward Bernays observed nearly a century ago:

“The conscious and intelligent manipulation of the organized habits and opinions of the masses is an important element in democratic society. Those who manipulate this unseen mechanism of society constitute an invisible government which is the true ruling power of our country. We are governed, our minds are molded, our tastes formed, our ideas suggested, largely by men we have never heard of.”

The ancient question applies with renewed force: Who will guard the guards themselves?

In the case of EMF science, the answer cannot be “peer review” alone—because peer review is already inside the system being questioned. The answer, it turns out, lies not in any laboratory but in the architecture of knowledge itself

Did the Pergamon model vanish with Maxwell’s death, or did it metastasize? Through a chain of acquisitions culminating in 1991, Pergamon Press was absorbed into Elsevier Science, embedding Maxwell’s publishing apparatus within the world’s largest corporate producer of scientific literature.

Elsevier now owns or manages thousands of journals and the Scopus citation database—the indexing backbone relied upon by governments, universities, and journals themselves to assess research “credibility.” This concentration of academic infrastructure has far‑reaching consequences for electromagnetic‑field research.

Most journals referenced in FCC, ICNIRP, and WHO safety guidelines—Bioelectromagnetics, Health Physics, Radiation Research, and IEEE series on electromagnetic compatibility—are either controlled by allied publishing corporations or distributed through Elsevier’s databases. Editorial boards across these outlets share overlapping membership with ICNIRP and IEEE COMAR, organizations whose senior figures simultaneously advise telecom and defense sectors. Thus, the same network that sets exposure limits also filters which studies reach the scientific record.

Henry Lai’s long‑term survey of EMF research demonstrated that industry‑funded experiments report “no‑effect” results at more than twice the rate of independent ones; when such data are funneled through proprietary indexing systems dominated by Elsevier, dissenting findings simply lose statistical visibility. What Maxwell pioneered as a print‑based editorial gate has matured into a digital choke point: a monopoly on scientific discoverability masquerading as neutral infrastructure.

By the time this publishing cartel completed its quiet consolidation, did the range of permissible scientific questions narrow to a single metric—heat?

If so, in the end, reform will not descend from the institutions that built this illusion, nor from governance that promotes harmful propaganda. It’s up to you, dear reader.

If, on the throne of Pergamum, corrupt watchers have defiled EMF science, what follows looks like this:

• Regulatory capture becomes total.

Agencies tasked with protection become stewards of deployment. Standards are written to accommodate wireless trespass—the intrusion of RF radiation across bodily, domestic, or communal boundaries without consent, notice, or standing to refuse. Exposure limits are frozen around narrow assumptions never proven to protect.

• Harm is structurally unarguable.

Policy frameworks are engineered so that biological harm is inadmissible unless it fits a predefined mechanism (usually thermal). If harm cannot be named within the model, it does not exist—legally, administratively, or scientifically.

• Infrastructure becomes untouchable.

Once harm is excluded by definition, infrastructure gains immunity. No amount of lived experience, clinical observation, or independent replication can justify alteration, rollback, or restraint. The system cannot hear what it has forbidden itself to recognize.

• Courts are rendered inert.

Tort requires causation. If regulatory science declares no plausible mechanism, courts are pre-empted before evidence is heard. Injury exists, but remedy does not. The harmed discover that legality has been carefully insulated from reality.

• Medicine is kept upstream-blind.

Physicians are trained inside the same system that decides in advance what may not be known. Signs and symptoms of electromagnetic poisoning (EHS) are fragmented into anxiety, idiopathic fatigue, somatization, or stress disorders. Without an authorized exposure narrative, pattern recognition never occurs—the source is never addressed.

• Ignorance becomes enforced professionalism.

Doctors who notice correlations lack sanctioned language to describe them. Researchers who document effects lack journals willing to publish them. Engineers who understand mechanisms are constrained by compliance regimes. Silence is not accidental—it is rewarded.

• The injured are isolated by design.

Each sufferer believes themselves anomalous. Without institutional acknowledgment, they lack diagnosis, community, vocabulary, or recourse. This isolation is not a side effect; it is a stabilizing feature of the system. Meanwhile, more and more places are uninhabitable due to increasing forced exposures.

• Normalization completes the loop.

When harm is unnamed, infrastructure expands. When infrastructure expands, exposure increases. When exposure increases, symptoms proliferate. When symptoms proliferate, they are reclassified as background pathology. The system stabilizes around damage.

Forcing Meta‑Analysis As Enhanced Machinery of Control?

If the Pergamon and Elsevier systems represented a quiet infrastructure of control, the next stage may be more overt: direct intervention in the scientific process itself. The machinery no longer merely filters; it now reaches forward to shape outcomes in real time.

A recent report in Microwave News (“They Kept Telling Us What to Do,” January 2026) offers a rare glimpse behind the RF curtain at the World Health Organization. Swiss toxicologist Meike Mevissen, commissioned by the WHO to lead its long‑delayed systematic review of animal studies on RF and cancer, disclosed that agency officials sought to steer her team’s methods and conclusions. “They tried to tell us how to do our work,” she told the Swiss outlet Infosperber. “Research is very political. We are constantly confronted with the attitude that there cannot be any health risks.”

This episode exposes the modern refinement of suppression: meta‑analysis as enforcement. When a legitimate study eludes the older controls of peer review and publishing capture, the system now neutralizes it through statistical aggregation—summarized, averaged, and blended until the effect disappears. By insisting that policy rely solely on systematic reviews, regulators ensure that independent findings are never allowed to stand alone. Data that once threatened to change paradigms are buried beneath a spreadsheet labeled “no conclusive evidence.”

What Pergamon once accomplished through editorial fiat, today’s global health bureaucracy achieves through numerical erasure: a consensus not discovered but computed.

So what follows is not merely tinkering with the foundations of science.

It is governance masquerading as science.

Here’s the good news: awareness precedes control. And once awareness arrives—once the injured see the machinery rather than blaming themselves—control can begin to shift today, right this moment. Knowing the game is rigged is not paralyzing; it is empowering. No need to wait for help.

While never giving up hope for the someday return of virtue, if you’re concerned about limiting exposure—for yourself and those you love—you can act now, taking meaningful control of your personal and familial exposures.

Even in the worst living environments, I have never seen a situation where exposures could not be reduced—and not through the tired, oft-repeated “dirty dozen” lists of generic advice everyone has already heard, but through accurate assessment of a specific home, followed by targeted, effective remediation.

Equip yourself with appropriate tools then learn to assess your own environment accurately and mitigate with intention. If you choose, become competent enough to advise others as well. And if you need guidance along the way, I’m here.