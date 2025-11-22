Humanity alone bears the responsibility of caring for life on earth. From the earliest pages of Scripture, the stewardship of creation is placed firmly on mankind’s shoulders.

Yet it’s become increasingly clear that radio-frequency radiation is driving a broad, multispecies ecological collapse. If RF affects humans strongly enough to produce the same symptoms and similar cellular damage as ionizing radiation, then birds, insects, mammals, and countless other creatures—unable to voice their distress—may be experiencing equal or greater harm.

We already see the consequences. The dramatic, well-documented reduction in pollinators across multiple countries aligns with chronic RF exposure. With their disappearance come cascading losses in birds, biodiversity, nutritional diversity, and ecosystem stability. Even regions with exceptionally low measured RF levels are experiencing precipitous declines, suggesting that the biological threshold for harm may be far lower than assumed. Under this framework, agricultural disruption, food-system fragility, and the abrupt vanishing of living species are no longer multifactorial mysteries—they become the predictable results of a single, pervasive RF-driven assault on the natural world.

In a recent conversation with Professor Olle Johansson, we spent time reflecting on harm to life beyond humanity. We naturally think of ourselves, our loved ones, and our neighbors—but what about the other living creatures? Do we imagine someone else will care for them? Do we assume we’re insulated from the consequences of harming or extinguishing other species?

55 Second Clip

In my audio podcast, I’ve mentioned a client with two large dogs—deeply loved companions. After installing an RF bed canopy for her own protection, she invited both dogs inside. When I later called to check on her, she said she was doing “much better,” but then shared something remarkable: both dogs had changed noticeably. They were sleeping in for the first time, calmer, more settled, and far less anxious. And although neither had ever lounged on the bed during the day, both now chose to rest inside the canopy on their own, seeking refuge there throughout the day.

Our animals matter to us, and we willingly invest extraordinary sums to keep them safe, healthy, and close. Yet we rarely stop to consider the misery or harm they may be enduring daily from the reckless spread of harmful man-made electromagnetic radiation—from baby monitors and cordless phones to smart home systems, Bluetooth devices, and smartphones. If these exposures can unsettle us, what might they be doing to the creatures who live their entire lives within the electromagnetic environments we create?

With that in mind, let’s widen the lens—from pets, to pollinators, to the larger web of life. As insects disappear, farmers are forced away from diverse fruits and vegetables and pushed toward cereal grains—not because they prefer them, but because grains are the only crops that can still be grown at scale without pollinators. The result is predictable: a narrower human diet, reduced nutritional diversity, and a food system increasingly dependent on monocultures. And because grain production creates oversupply, prices collapse, leaving farmers unable to earn a living and pushing another pillar of rural life toward extinction.

In this way, the decline of insects becomes the decline of birds, the decline of farmers, the decline of dietary richness—and ultimately the decline of human health itself.

6 minute, 46 second clip

Beyond pets, birds, and pollinators, the broader scientific record reveals an even more unsettling reality. RF exposure has been documented to disrupt magnetoreception in migratory species, interfere with reproduction in small mammals, alter stress and endocrine balance in wildlife, distort growth patterns in plants, and destabilize essential ecological processes such as germination, nutrient cycling, and habitat integrity. Even animals fitted with radio tags show measurable declines in survival and behavior—evidence of how sensitive and finely tuned living systems truly are. Taken as a whole, the research points in one direction: harmful man-made RF radiation is not only harming individual creatures; it is disturbing the very mechanisms that hold ecosystems together.

And let’s be honest—our personal mitigation strategies, as important as they are for our own survival, will not save the rest of creation. Bed canopies, sleep switches, and wired computing can protect us inside our own walls, but they do nothing for the birds overhead, the insects in the fields, or the animals living under a sky saturated with radiation they cannot escape. The wider creation has no refuge.

We’re not fulfilling our responsibilities. The evidence surrounds us, but we remain largely unwilling even to contemplate the harm synthetic fields are unleashing on the living world.

While creation groans, we bury our faces in our pocket god, marching down a dark road lit only by the sick blue glow of our screens. We were entrusted with care, protection, and stewardship—but instead of guarding life, we are distracting ourselves to death as the creatures entrusted to us vanish in silence.

The question now is not whether harm is being done, but whether we will lift our eyes long enough to acknowledge it—and act before even more of the created order slips away.

_____

Sources

Engels, S. et al. 2014. Anthropogenic electromagnetic noise disrupts magnetic compass orientation in a migratory bird. Nature.

https://doi.org/10.1038/nature13290

Leberecht, B. et al. 2023. Upper bound for broadband radiofrequency field disruption of magnetic compass orientation in night-migratory songbirds. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

https://doi.org/10.1073/pnas.2301153120

Wiltschko, R. 2015. Magnetoreception in birds: the effect of radio-frequency fields. Journal of the Royal Society Interface.

https://doi.org/10.1098/rsif.2014.1103

Gye, M.-C. and Park, C.-J. 2012. Effect of electromagnetic field exposure on the reproductive system. Clinical and Experimental Reproductive Medicine.

https://doi.org/10.5653/cerm.2012.39.1.1

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3341445/

Cordelli, E. et al. 2024. Effects of radiofrequency electromagnetic fields on fertility in rodents: A systematic review and meta-analysis. Environment International.

https://doi.org/10.1016/j.envint.2024.108636

Lamzouri, O. et al. 2025. Impact of electromagnetic field exposure on reproductive health. Middle East Fertility Society Journal.

https://doi.org/10.1186/s43043-025-00258-1

Pophof, B. et al. 2022. Biological effects of radiofrequency electromagnetic fields on flora and fauna: Report of the German Commission on Radiological Protection. Health Physics.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9722376/

Krivova, N. A. et al. 2024. The effect of exposure to RF-EMF from the laboratory 5G base station on physiological parameters and cognitive abilities of rats. Scientific Reports.

https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-024-60862-5

Halgamuge, M. N. 2017. Weak radiofrequency radiation exposure from mobile phone radiation on plants: A review. Electromagnetic Biology and Medicine.

https://doi.org/10.1080/15368378.2016.1220389

Panda, D. K. and Jain, S. 2024. Review on the impact of cell phone radiation effects on green plants. Environmental and Experimental Botany.

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38773047/

Gondal, A. H. et al. 2023. Fragile effects of mobile-phone-emitted radiations on agricultural growth and ecological systems. Radioengineering and Systems.

https://www.jstage.jst.go.jp/article/ras/11/0/11_137/_html

Lens culinaris mobile phone EMF seed/plant study (root growth and mitosis).

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/286803725

Cucurachi, S. et al. 2013. A review of the ecological effects of radiofrequency electromagnetic fields (RF-EMF). Environment International.

https://doi.org/10.1016/j.envint.2012.10.009

Levitt, B. B., Lai, H., and Manville, A. M. 2022. Effects of non-ionizing electromagnetic fields on flora and fauna, part 1: Rising ambient EMF levels in the environment. Frontiers in Public Health.

https://doi.org/10.3389/fpubh.2022.1000840

Pophof, B. et al. 2023. Biological effects of radiofrequency electromagnetic fields on flora and fauna – A comprehensive review. Health Physics.

https://doi.org/10.1097/HP.0000000000001622

Manville, A. M. 2024. Health and environmental effects to wildlife from radio telemetry and tracking devices – A review. Reviews of Environmental Health.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC10954089/

Balmori, A. 2024. Radio-tracking systems emit pulsed waves that could affect wildlife. Journal of Ornithology.

https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jorz.2023.10.006