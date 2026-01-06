I often wonder how many people are aware of synthetic field harm, how many take action, and how many take productive action. There’s not much data available, and what exists is fragmentary, but we can still attempt an intelligent estimate—one I can also check against my own experience.

Awareness (≈60–80 %)

Awareness is the first veil. What percentage of the population even realizes that synthetic field exposures exist—and that some claim those exposures may be harmful?

Synthetic fields encompass not only radio-frequency radiation, but also AC magnetic fields, AC electric fields, and the intermediary frequencies of so-called “dirty electricity,” a tangled spectrum of anthropogenic energy embedded throughout modern living environments.

Between 2019 and 2023, Google’s archives quietly recorded our collective curiosity: surges of searches for “5G health risks,” “Wi-Fi danger,” and “cell tower radiation” [1]. These spikes tend to coincide with major technology rollouts, suggesting that instinct still twitches where reason has been trained not to. In my experience, new mothers are often among the first to voice this unease—the protective intuition that seems to register risk before formal explanation arrives.

Pew Research provides a more prosaic indicator: approximately 95 percent of American adults now carry a mobile phone, and roughly 85 percent carry a smartphone [2]. That level of saturation alone makes awareness—at least of the concept—nearly unavoidable. Taken together, it is reasonable to estimate that roughly 60 to 80 percent of Americans have at least heard that someone, somewhere, claims synthetic electromagnetic fields may disturb biological systems.

Concern or Belief (≈15–25 %)

Belief is rarer than awareness, yet still substantial. Surveys by YouGov, Statista, and Ipsos converge on a similar finding: roughly one in five Americans suspects that electromagnetic fields—from Wi-Fi routers, power lines, or cellular infrastructure—might pose health risks, particularly under chronic or close-range exposure conditions [3][4].

This belief tends to exist outside formal education and inside instinct. It resembles the public’s relationship with pesticides or microplastics: a low-level suspicion accompanied by social dismissal and professional ridicule. If this proportion holds, somewhere between 50 and 80 million Americans carry a quiet conviction that immersion in an artificial electrical environment may not be benign.

Action (≈3–8 %)

Only a small fraction act on that conviction. Unfortunately, most action takes the form of symbolic mitigation rather than effective avoidance. Many purchase so-called “protection” products—stickers, pendants, harmonizers, diodes, holograms, jewelry, or “scalar” devices. Others follow endlessly recycled “Top 10 ways to reduce exposure” lists, or pursue an unending parade of supplements, protocols, and “bio-hack” advice.

Market analyses place the U.S. synthetic-field protection economy between 300 and 500 million dollars annually [5]. If the average expenditure is on the order of seventy-five dollars, this very roughly implies four to seven million purchasers—approximately 3 to 8 percent of adults.

It is a marketplace of conscience, but not of clarity. Most of these actions address fear rather than field strength. They offer reassurance without verification, and comfort without measurement. They are gestures of faith within a system that promotes easy remedies while rarely demonstrating meaningful reductions in personal exposure.

Productive Action (≈0.3–0.8 %)

Below that lies a vanishingly small minority who take appropriate, verifiable steps to evaluate and reduce exposure. These are individuals who recognize that meaningful change requires assessment before remediation; that all forms of synthetic fields must be considered collectively; and that effective interventions produce measurable reductions in personal and familial exposures.

This group engages professionals equipped with appropriate experience, instrumentation, and methodology. They understand that source removal, increased distance, and, where appropriate, selective shielding are the only strategies that reliably reduce environmental exposure levels.

The Building Biology Institute® lists fewer than one thousand trained assessors nationwide, though the number of independent or otherwise affiliated consultants may double or even triple that figure [6]. Each professional may serve a few hundred clients over several years. Scaled outward, this suggests that on the order of one to two million households have pursued professional assessment and verified remediation in a nation of more than three hundred million people—on the order of half of one percent.

The Strait Between Knowing and Doing

Awareness costs nothing. It accumulates passively, like dust. Action has a price—inconvenience, expense, and social friction. Synthetic exposure carries no visible signature; there is no smoke, no smell, no burn. The invisible seldom competes successfully with the tangible pleasures of habit.

Many assume that freely available information online is inherently valuable, when in fact it is often unreliable—a near inversion of reality. Few understand that skilled providers exist: qualified professionals who can move them forward quickly, demonstrating measurable reductions that convert vague concern into verifiable improvement.

That dynamic explains the sharp geometry of the pyramid. Awareness is broad. Action is narrow. Productive remediation is rare. Between fear and habit, habit usually wins.

Each tier collapses by roughly an order of magnitude. Hundreds of millions have some awareness, tens of millions sense danger; less than three million convert that intuition into meaningful alteration of their electromagnetic environment. The pyramid of awareness reveals a civilization rich in recognition but poor in effective avoidance.

Methods, Sources and Personal Take

These estimates align not only with my own experience, but also with the limited external indicators available: search-engine analytics, consumer-spending patterns, professional registry counts, and technology-adoption statistics. Precision matters less here than proportion—the relational geometry between knowing, caring, and acting—particularly in acting effectively.

This framework is provisional and open to refinement as better data become available. Its value lies in illustrating scale and disparity, not in asserting numerical certainty.

Regardless of the specific numbers, what I have consistently observed is that many people have some level of awareness, while only a vanishingly small portion of the population takes effective action.

The Narrow Gate

What distinguishes the smallest cohort is wisdom. These individuals recognize the necessity of effective avoidance. Their aim is to reduce exposure in order to strengthen resilience and diminish sensitivity, setting aside damaging habits and symbolic gestures in favor of approaches that produce verifiable improvement across all synthetic-field phenomena.

Their numbers are small, but their results are unmatched. Within this narrow group lies a practical blueprint: disciplined analysis, verified remediation, and the quiet assurance that equilibrium can, in fact, be restored.

This scripture speaks of a far higher truth, yet—as is often the case—it also resonates with more earthly concerns:

Enter by the narrow gate. For the gate is wide and the way is easy that leads to destruction, and those who enter by it are many.

For the gate is narrow and the way is hard that leads to life, and those who find it are few.

(Matthew 7:13–14)

References

[1] Google Trends (2019–2023). Search terms: “5G health risks,” “Wi-Fi danger,” “cell tower radiation.”

[2] Pew Research Center (2023). Mobile Fact Sheet.

[3] YouGov (2020). Public Opinion on 5G and Health.

[4] Statista (2022). Share of U.S. respondents concerned about 5G radiation.

[5] Allied Market Research; IBISWorld (2022–2024). U.S. synthetic field / EMF protection market analyses.

[6] Building Biology Institute (2024). Practitioner Directory; supplemented by independent EMF-assessment listings.