Keith’s Substack

Keith’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elisabeth Donati's avatar
Elisabeth Donati
Jan 6

Also if I could afford the training I would become a consultant.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Keith Cutter
ROSALITO's avatar
ROSALITO
Jan 6

"Enter by the narrow gate."....

If we extend these proportions to the world population, several millions of people are engaged in action or productive action. This is a positive start. Let these numbers become exponential by a continuous work of EMF awareness information, in any form. Books, videos, articles... but I believe that while these methods sow seeds, most people need direct, person-to-person information in order to decide to take action themselves - unless they already suffer very badly from manmade radiation poisoning and are in urgent need of effective action and protection for immediate survival.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Keith Cutter
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Keith Cutter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture