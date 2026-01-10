Providentially, depending on a client’s needs, sensitivities, and the balance between forced and voluntary exposures, an on-site EMF assessment will sometimes reveal that substantial, immediate reductions in synthetic field exposures are within immediate reach—at no cost

.

This case study is based on an in-home consultation conducted this week with a local client at a country home on acreage. The property is situated in an area with active cell phone service, level terrain within a broad valley surrounded by mountains, radiation-emitting (SMART) electric meters, and low population density.

The clients are a mature, non-ES couple with adult children and grandchildren living nearby, though not on the premises, along with an elderly parent residing in a close-by on-property auxiliary dwelling unit (ADU). As a household, they already possess a foundational understanding of some of the harms associated with synthetic field exposures. They are in the early stages of recognizing that personal protection devices do not reduce exposure intensity at the environmental level, and are beginning to understand that meaningful reductions come instead through deliberate choices—particularly a willingness to accept strategic inconvenience in exchange for lower field exposures.

Importantly, the couple spends their discretionary time engaged in both paid and unpaid work that provides not only financial support, but also a range of healthy lifestyle benefits too numerous to list. They strongly prefer real life to the virtual. The husband estimates roughly two hours per week online, with the wife somewhat more, primarily for bookkeeping-related computer use. Involvement in their local church, along with reading, conversation, and face-to-face engagement—both with one another and with extended family members—occupies the majority of their time.

I teach my consultant students that the first few minutes of an in-home consultation are critical. That initial period is formative in determining the success of the visit, as it establishes rapport, meets clients where they are, and begins the process of helping them understand synthetic field exposures, methods of analysis, and the fundamentals of effective remediation.

As is always the case in my experience, the most effective opportunities for exposure reduction revealed during an assessment rarely resemble familiar “Top 10” remediation strategies, but instead emerge from understanding the specific exposure mechanisms present and the client’s willingness to embrace practical change.

By God’s grace, I was able, early in the consultation, to frame both the nature of the 21st-century electroplague and the fundamentals of remediation—source removal, distance, and shielding where appropriate—in terms that resonated with both husband and wife.

There were several interesting and somewhat unique factors at play, which I will describe below. Although the couple was living continuously in an environment with extreme EF (electric field) and RF (radio-frequency radiation) levels, the assessment revealed that a small number of targeted adjustments were sufficient to achieve ideal nighttime EF and RF exposure levels—at no cost whatsoever—along with a substantial reduction in overall RF exposure during the day.

To be clear, at zero cost, they were able to spend that very night in an environment with greatly reduced synthetic field exposures, based solely on their willingness to embrace a small number of practical changes.

The remainder of this case study details the specific exposure mechanisms identified, the exact adjustments that produced these results, and how each solution aligned with principles introduced earlier in the consultation.

As anticipated earlier, none of the adjustments that produced these results came from familiar “Top 10” remediation strategies, but from addressing the dominant exposure mechanisms present and the clients’ willingness to embrace change.

My preferred electric service layout was already in place with meter/disconnect far from the home—meaning RF impulses in the slight exposure category. We decommissioned the in-home cellular booster, which functionally had the effect of moving the nearest cell tower closer to the living space. While an inexpensive remote disconnect or timer could have been used to enable the booster only when needed, the clients noted that the wife’s phone no longer required it. We therefore left the hardware in place, with the option of removal later, and simply unplugged the unit—achieving an immediate, significant and continuous reduction in RF radiation associated with this device. This approach resonated with the clients because we had already discussed that the most effective remediation strategy is the removal of the source.

We switched off the HP printer in the office, which—unknown to the clients, like many modern devices—was emitting a continuous Wi-Fi beacon. Printing now simply requires turning the printer on, completing the job, and turning it off again. This change resonated because we had already discussed that radiation exposure is a function of intensity multiplied by duration.

Likewise, the setup for both notebook computers in the study was altered to stop emitting Bluetooth and Wi-Fi radiation. The clients were happy to enable Wi-Fi only when needed in order to enjoy this no-cost exposure reduction.

The clients, not yet willing to install wired telephone access, wanted overnight cell phone availability to ensure that the elderly parent residing in the on-property ADU could reach them if an urgent need arose. They noted, however, that the husband’s phone could be switched off and placed inside an already owned shielded container, given that many devices continue to radiate even when powered down, while the wife’s phone could be left at the far end of the home and still be heard if it rang. This approach aligned naturally with our earlier discussion of the inverse square law during the fundamentals of effective remediation.

We identified—thankfully only one—branch circuit which, when opened, reduced the EF to a slight exposure level of 0.8 V/m (3-axis RMS), thereby producing a corresponding and significant reduction in DE and enabling a markedly calmer sleep environment. A remote disconnect can be installed at a later date if the clients wish to preserve these benefits, along with a bed canopy if desired.

DE was not addressed at the clients’ request. At this stage, it was not an area they wished to explore further, but remains a logical next step at a future visit once the benefits of lower synthetic field exposures have become familiar.

Shielding the elderly parent’s router in the ADU using a Signal Tamer or similar device would be an obvious next step as well. When implemented carefully, such an approach can substantially reduce continuous RF exposure for the elderly parent and meaningfully reduce RF levels for the clients, without degrading internet performance or requiring any change in how the system is experienced by the elderly parent.

In summary, effective remediation begins with accurate assessment rather than assumption, enabling dominant exposure mechanisms to be identified and addressed directly. An in-home consultation is an unparalleled teaching opportunity, allowing assessment findings to be understood in context rather than abstractly.

For certain clients, modest behavioral changes that involve slightly reduced convenience can yield disproportionate benefits—particularly when interventions focus on removing or disabling sources rather than attempting to mitigate them. The relational and experiential impact of achieving an immediate and substantial reduction in exposure intensity, especially during sleep, can be profound.

That experience—going from elevated nighttime exposure to a measurably calmer sleep environment in a single evening—often changes how clients understand both the problem and what is possible.

There is also wisdom in addressing some exposure mechanisms immediately while intentionally leaving others for a future visit. Once tangible benefits are personally felt, understanding deepens, trust grows, and capacity for further change expands.

Finally, while level terrain on large acreage in sparsely populated areas is not protective against future forced exposures, it can provide livable conditions today. As this case illustrates, the oft-repeated “Top 10” EMF reduction tips, on their own, almost never constitute complete solutions for real-life families.