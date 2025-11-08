“The conscious and intelligent manipulation of the organized habits and opinions of the masses…” Those are the first words Edward Bernays uses to open his book Propaganda in 1928. He continues: “Those who manipulate this unseen mechanism of society constitute an invisible government which is the true ruling power of our country… We are governed, our minds are molded, our tastes formed, our ideas suggested, largely by men we have never heard of.” [1]

Photo by Keith Cutter

Bernays didn’t offer this as a warning. He offered it as simple fact. Freud’s nephew and a man uniquely familiar with the levers of the human mind, he believed modern society could only function if unseen hands shaped what people desired, feared, and accepted without question. This “invisible government,” he argued, governed whether we liked it or not. [1]

If influence can be designed, then ignorance can be designed. And if ignorance can be designed, it can be aimed — aimed at entire populations, guiding them into exposures and habits they would never choose if they understood what those exposures were doing to their bodies, their loved ones, and the health of their society. That is the quiet power of propaganda: to persuade even toward goals that are personally offensive or obviously unproductive. When propaganda succeeds, people not only accept conditions they would have resisted with every fiber of their being, but often pressure others to do the same.

The definition that has always struck me as the most honest is this one: Propaganda is the deliberate, systematic attempt to shape perceptions, manipulate cognitions, and direct behavior to achieve a response that furthers the desired intent of the propagandist. [2] Apart from democratic ideals and constitutional precepts, unannounced intentions may be accomplished by narrowing a population’s field of view — so they look where they are expected to and overlook what they are meant to miss.

We have seen this before. Bernays himself engineered the “Torches of Freedom” operation for American Tobacco, recasting cigarettes as symbols of liberation so women would smoke in public without shame—expanding big tobacco profits. Working in the cultural afterglow of the Great War and the restless confidence of the late 1920s, he quietly recruited a group of debutantes, briefed them in advance, hid Lucky Strikes beneath their clothing, and primed the press so their display would erupt as if spontaneous.

On Easter Sunday, 1929, as the Fifth Avenue parade passed, the women stepped forward and lit their cigarettes on cue. Newsmen, expecting the signal, rushed to capture the scene. Papers the next day portrayed it as a natural uprising rather than a staged publicity event. One choreographed impulse, and a generation of women found themselves inhaling what they had been told would make them free. The tobacco executives didn’t need a scientific argument — only a story, and ridicule for anyone who questioned it. They mastered both. [3]

Something similar happened with synthetic fields, only the stakes were far higher than a marketing campaign. The first clear demonstration came not from commerce but from diplomacy. Beginning in the early 1950s, the United States discovered that its embassy in Moscow was being illuminated by a low-level microwave beam. The power levels were below the point of heating, which placed Washington in an awkward position: to protest publicly would be to acknowledge that non-thermal RF produces biological effects, a position the U.S. was unwilling to adopt. [4]

So the incident was classified. Embassy personnel were kept uninformed. Quiet medical monitoring began. When employees were finally briefed in 1976, it was done under Secretary Kissinger’s direction and only after newspapers were close to breaking the story. One ambassador, Walter Stoessel, developed leukemia; other illnesses were noted in retrospective accounts. The U.S. commissioned an epidemiological study, but its public “no clear excess” conclusion sat uneasily beside the extraordinary secrecy surrounding the affair. The reality was unmistakable: the United States treated low-level microwave exposure as serious enough to monitor, classify, and negotiate over — even while presenting the opposite message in public. [5]

The Cold War added a second layer. In 1976, the Soviet Duga over-the-horizon radar — the “Russian Woodpecker” — came online with multi-megawatt effective radiated power. Analyses of its beam geometry show that in certain modes its primary lobes projected toward North America. Its pulse repetition frequencies of 10 Hz, overlapping the human alpha rhythm yet just beyond the dominant Schumann resonance. There is no declassified evidence that Duga was designed for neural influence. But later laboratory work — including experiments by Dr. Andrew Marino — demonstrated that the brain can exhibit frequency-following responses to weak EM fields. Whether Duga had neurological effects may never be known. What matters is that these overlaps provided abundant reasons for caution — and yet no public discussion ever occurred. [6]

By the mid-1970s the U.S. government already possessed thousands of studies documenting RF and microwave bioeffects. The Naval Medical Research Institute’s internal bibliographies — compiled by Zory Glaser — contained thousands of entries describing sub-thermal biological effects. [7] At the same time, Allan Frey, working under government contract, discovered that non-thermal microwave exposure could open the blood–brain barrier in laboratory animals — one of the most significant biological findings ever made about low-level RF. [8] Instead of sparking public debate, it was quietly absorbed into classified and military research.

And in 1979, Robert O. Becker — among the most respected bioelectromagnetics researchers in the United States — saw his VA research laboratory shut down just as the civilian RF era was beginning. His internationally recognized work on electrical signaling, regeneration, and biological sensitivity conflicted with the emerging thermal-only regulatory posture. His defunding reflected not the failure of his science but the absence of institutional desire to pursue its implications. [9]

By the late 1970s — after the Moscow Embassy irradiation, Duga’s continental pulses, Glaser’s thousands of studies, Frey’s blood–brain-barrier findings, and Becker’s lab closure — the scientific landscape was clear. There were abundant reasons for caution. The evidence existed. The government had it. And it was not shared with the public.

Then, with all of this already known inside federal agencies, the US government allowed the first generation of U.S. cell phones — ushering in RF radiation exposure not only for users, but for all who lived in “service areas.” [10]

The decision to commercialize wireless telephony in the early 1980s was not made in a vacuum. It was made in spite of prior classified exposures, vast internal literature, and domestic biological findings — none of which were acknowledged publicly. And the silence spoke volumes. It aligns almost perfectly with the definition of propaganda already given.

Two recurring mantras carried the message: “doesn’t heat, doesn’t harm,” and “it’s non-ionizing, so it can’t harm.” With those phrases installed, the rest followed. The FCC — partly industry-funded and characterized by a revolving door between regulator and regulated — became the ideal vessel for institutional capture. In 1996 Congress codified the thermal-only narrative into law, stripping local governments of the authority to consider environmental or physiological harm so long as installations met FCC limits. [11]

Meanwhile, the waveforms grew more complex: 3G introduced heavier modulation; 4G as well and facilitated dramatically increased data transmission; 5G added broad new spectrum, including millimeter-wave bands that required densification — more sites, closer to homes, saturating ordinary life. [12] In parallel, the smartphone was engineered for compulsion, using casino-style dopamine loops to keep transmitters awake. [13] Personal exposure rose as people kept an always-on emitter at the body; environmental exposure rose because increased demand justified denser networks. Physicians, for their part, received virtually no education in bioelectromagnetics, and the WHO/IARC Group 2B designation functioned as a limited hangout — acknowledging concern while offering no protection. [14]

Harm had been defined strictly as heat — a deliberate narrowing of the frame. Agencies, committees, and international bodies harmonized around it. The public learned that RF either warms you or it doesn’t; non-thermal effects were treated as impossible by definition. Once “non-thermal = harmless” took root, every new product — cordless phones, WiFi, Bluetooth, towers, smart meters — was filtered through it. Questions about long-term exposure, modulation patterns, reproductive effects, neurological thresholds, or cumulative burden never reached the table. Adoption proceeded quietly, efficiently, as planned. [15]

Capture was complete. The 1996 statute removed biology from law. Overnight, health became legally irrelevant. Placement became a paperwork exercise. Prudent avoidance became unenforceable. [16]

From there the system expanded: denser networks, broader spectra, higher duty cycles, shorter wavelengths. More sites. Closer to homes. Closer to children. All justified by the same sentence: if it doesn’t heat you, it can’t hurt you. [12]

Smartphones, introduced in 2008, cemented the loop. They delivered variable rewards, streaks, and infinite scroll — training the dopamine system to keep radios awake. Personal exposure rose because the device lived against the body; environmental exposure rose because demand drove capacity expansion: more sites, more power, more spectrum. Addiction wasn’t incidental; it was the business model. [13]

So here we are today, in a world of no legal recourse. Communities can document harm from nearby towers — sleep disruption, cardiac irregularities, neurological symptoms, damaged trees, collapsing bird populations — and nothing changes. If emissions meet FCC limits, biology is off-limits. The law does not care what happens to the people beneath the antennas or to the land that must endure them. [16]

Smart meters completed the RF trap at the household level. By proximity alone — and by the simple physics of the inverse square law — they impose levels of personal and familial exposure no one would rationally choose, yet all must accept as a condition of electrical “service.” Also, the electricity delivered is no longer the simpler 60-Hz product of earlier decades but a frequency-corrupted supply filled exposing building occupants to intermediate frequencies — what we now call dirty electricity. The grid generates it; modern electronics generate it as well; chargers increase it; and all must endure it because the modern system offers no clean alternative. [17]

This outcome was predictable: remove biology from law, caution from regulation, and informed consent from daily life — and expansion proceeds not because evidence is lacking but because acknowledging the evidence would require restraint.

What will it take for people to awaken? When those harmed by ionizing radiation and those harmed by non-ionizing radiation report the same symptoms, and when cells display similar patterns of injury under both conditions, the claim that only one is harmful cannot stand. [18]

That is propaganda at work: not only in falsehoods, but in curated truths, omissions, and a steady narrowing of what the public is permitted to notice — an unseen mechanism that molds minds, forms tastes, and plants ideas before we realize we didn’t originate them.

So, this is my case for considering propaganda as an appropriate lens through which the otherwise nonsensical spread of RF radiation makes sense. Proven? No, but what do you think, dear reader?

I grow increasingly concerned because I understand the mechanism and purpose described by Bernays and now, believing I see it clearly at work, I no longer expect liberation at the level of nations, states, or towns. Freedom from forced exposure survives only where propaganda cannot rule: in the autonomy of an individual and the resolve of a family.

So, why bring up this difficult possibility? Simple: the spell breaks the instant it’s recognized. Propaganda fails in individual minds as it’s form and function are internalized.

From there, the path is simple — not easy: choose exposure or refuse it. Your opportunity to opt-out of the reckless spread still exists today. The path forward begins with quantifying your current exposures then doing what’s needed to achieve exposure levels acceptable to you and your family.

If you need help, let me be your trusted guide.

Share your thoughts on this topic below, and a brief poem before we go…

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published From borrowed thrones, and far above, your steps they guide through means unknown. Heart’s desire and purpose theirs— your efforts bent to seeds they’ve sown. They shape the lens through which you look, they plant the thought—in you it grows; you call the path your own design— the prudent, seeing danger, knows. But hush—one question splits the night, one spark unmakes the unseen throne: “Whose whisper moves my mind along?” Speak—then claim the path your own.

Sources

[1] Edward Bernays, Propaganda (New York: Horace Liveright, 1928), Chapter 1. Bernays explicitly describes the “invisible government” of those who shape public opinion and behavior.

[2] Garth S. Jowett and Victoria O’Donnell, Propaganda & Persuasion, multiple editions (Sage Publications). This definition appears consistently across editions, including the 5th edition (2012), p. 7.

[3] Edward Bernays, Biography of an Idea (New York: Simon and Schuster, 1965), and contemporary accounts in The New York Times, March 31–April 2, 1929. Bernays’ coordination of the debutantes, pre-briefing of reporters, and staging of the Easter Sunday event are well documented.

[4] Paul Brodeur, The Zapping of America (New York: W.W. Norton, 1977), Chapters 2–4. Brodeur details the discovery of the Moscow Embassy microwave exposure, U.S. internal reaction, and refusal to acknowledge biological effects publicly.

[5] U.S. State Department summaries of the “Moscow Signal,” the Lilienfeld Report (1978), and retrospective reporting by Brodeur. Kissinger’s 1976 briefing, Stoessel’s illness, and classified monitoring are covered in Brodeur, The Zapping of America, Chapters 2–5.

[6] Reports on the Duga radar in Soviet and Western technical literature (mid–late 1970s); analyses published after 1989 confirm its power levels and beam geometry. For frequency-following effects, see Andrew A. Marino & R.O. Becker, “Exposure to low-frequency electric and magnetic fields and brain wave changes,” various publications from the 1970s–1980s.

[7] Zorach Glaser, “Bibliography of Reported Biological Phenomena (‘Effects’) and Clinical Manifestations Attributed to Microwave and Radio-Frequency Radiation,” Naval Medical Research Institute (NMRI), Reports 1–4 (1971–1976). Often cited as containing over 2,300–5,000 entries across updates.

[8] Allan H. Frey, “Neural function and behavior: defining the relationship,” Annals of the New York Academy of Sciences (1975); Frey’s earlier papers from the late 1960s to early 1970s describe non-thermal microwave effects and blood–brain barrier permeability.

[9] R.O. Becker, Cross Currents (1990), especially Chapters 6, 12–14. Becker recounts closure of his VA laboratory and its context within the shift toward a thermal-only regulatory stance.

[10] Martin Cooper’s early cellular work (Motorola) and FCC authorization documents (early 1980s). For early exposure patterns and service-area effects, see Carlo & Schram, Cell Phones: Invisible Hazards in the Wireless Age (2001), Ch. 1–2.

[11] Telecommunication Act of 1996, Section 704 (47 U.S.C. §332(c)(7)). Prohibits local authorities from considering environmental or health effects of RF emissions if FCC limits are met.

[12] FCC spectrum allocations; ITU documentation; 3GPP releases. For modulation and duty-cycle evolution:

– 3G (UMTS/W-CDMA): higher spreading/modulation density

– 4G (LTE): OFDMA with high peak-to-average power ratios

– 5G NR (FR1/FR2): wide contiguous bandwidths, beamforming, millimeter-wave spectrum requiring densification.

[13] Behavioral design literature on smartphone compulsion: Natasha Schüll, Addiction by Design (Princeton University Press, 2012); Nir Eyal, Hooked (2014). Also research on variable-reward reinforcement schedules applied to app and device design.

[14] IARC (WHO), Monograph 102 (2011): “Radiofrequency Electromagnetic Fields,” classifying RF as Group 2B “possible carcinogen.”

For physician education gaps, see:

– Council on Graduate Medical Education reports (1995–2016)

– Reviews noting lack of EMF/telecommunications exposure science in medical curricula.

[15] Discussions of non-thermal effects marginalized by regulatory bodies:

– U.S. EPA internal correspondence (1990–1995) about losing RF authority

– FDA and FCC statements asserting thermal-only mechanisms

– ICNIRP guidelines (1998, 2009) based exclusively on heating thresholds.

[16] Telecommunications Act of 1996, Section 704. Judicial interpretations confirming preemption:

– Cellular Phone Taskforce v. FCC, 205 F.3d 82 (2d Cir. 2000).

– Farina v. Nokia, 625 F.3d 97 (3d Cir. 2010).

These make clear that RF health concerns cannot be considered if FCC limits are met.

[17] “Dirty electricity” research:

– Samuel Milham, Dirty Electricity (2010).

– Graham/Stetzer meter studies on switching transients.

– IEEE literature on harmonics from inverters, chargers, switching power supplies.

Smart meter RF duty cycles documented in utility filings and EPRI technical reports.

[18] Comparisons of ionizing and non-ionizing cellular injury pathways:

– Henry Lai & N.P. Singh, DNA strand break studies (1990s).

– Panagopoulos et al., voltage-gated channel disruption and oxidative pathways.

– BioInitiative Report (2007, 2012), sections on shared oxidative stress mechanisms across radiation types.