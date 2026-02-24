For years, people have contacted me asking where they can find competent EMF assessment in their local communities.

Often, I have no one to recommend.

The need is real.

The skill set is rare.

And the work is deeply fulfilling.

Last year I began offering intimate, apprenticeship-style training for those who want to develop disciplined competence in EMF assessment and remediation — whether for service in their community or for serious personal use.

Enrollment is limited to two students per session.

My next class is May 18–22.

Here are the details.

The Need

You’ve watched the electromagnetic environment change — away from the natural.

You’ve either felt the impact personally or seen it in those close to you.

And you know the change isn’t good.

You care about what’s happening in your community.

You’ve watched traditional routes — legal action, policy debates, advocacy — move slowly or stall altogether.

You’ve heard the same short list of reduction tips repeated again and again.

Some help a little.

But none are life-changing anymore — not as new sources continue to multiply.

You don’t just want to raise awareness.

You want to help people make significant reductions — today.

But there’s a problem.

You don’t yet know how and where to measure — or which instruments to use.

And without accurate measurement, reduction cannot be proven.

People keep buying the wrong meters.

Using the wrong techniques.

Never achieving real breakthroughs.

Assessment and remediation are two different disciplines.

And without both, meaningful change doesn’t happen.

The Two Disciplines

In one focused week, you learn both.

First, how to perform an accurate assessment.

How, where, and why to measure each phenomenon.

Which equipment is appropriate for each category.

How to interpret what the numbers actually mean.

Then, how to apply effective remediation.

Not personal protection devices.

Not endless health hacks.

But the disciplined implementation of one or more physics-based strategies that measurably reduce exposure.

Which ones you apply — and in what sequence — depends on the data, the client, the lifestyle, and the resources available.

When you understand both skill sets — assessment and remediation — everything shifts.

You’re no longer hoping general strategies might help.

You’re developing specific solutions for specific homes.

You begin to serve in your local community in a way that is both needed and rare.

Helping others understand what’s actually happening in their homes.

Helping them measurably reduce exposures.

Helping them reach real breakthroughs.

And perhaps — discover a new calling in the process.

Apprenticeship Model

This is not an online course.

It’s not a large classroom with dozens of students.

And it’s not theoretical.

It’s the return of the apprenticeship model.

Enrollment is limited to two students.

One instructor.

Five focused days.

You begin learning assessment techniques on the first day.

Not just principles — techniques.

How and where to measure.

How to use the instruments correctly.

How to interpret what you’re seeing in real time.

Then you apply those skills in actual environments.

You’ll help perform assessments in real client homes.

Under direct supervision.

You won’t just sit in a classroom.

You won’t just watch demonstrations.

You’ll measure.

You’ll interpret.

You’ll translate findings into remediation strategy.

Many training programs rely on large classrooms and generalized instruction.

Here, the emphasis is mentored, in-home experience.

Immediate feedback.

Direct correction.

Disciplined practice.

This is how real skill is formed.

And it doesn’t require a year and a half.

It requires focused, supervised repetition.

What You’ll Walk Away With

You won’t leave with theory alone.

You’ll leave with hands-on experience using professional-grade instruments in real environments.

You’ll know which tools make sense for your own practice — and which do not.

You’ll leave with new skills formed through mentored, repetitive assessment.

Not just demonstrations.

But direct participation.

Two complete client assessments.

Plus structured skills work at the instructional facility.

Disciplined practice under supervision.

You’ll receive technical support for your first three independent client assessments — at no additional cost — so your transition from training to practice isn’t abrupt.

You’ll develop a feel for conducting productive client interactions.

How to explain findings clearly.

How to manage expectations.

How to move from measurement to strategy — focusing on the fundamentals.

And through field trips and direct observation, you’ll gain a growing awareness of electrical and wireless infrastructure elements:

How they’re installed.

How they behave.

How they influence the environments you assess.

You won’t just understand assessment and remediation conceptually.

You will have practiced both.

Who This Is For

This training is for those who want to help real people truly understand their home environment — both forced and voluntary exposures — and achieve serious, measurable reductions right now.

For individuals no longer satisfied with general advice or surface-level solutions.

For those who want to measure accurately.

Interpret correctly.

Apply proven strategies.

For people willing to work.

Willing to learn technical material.

Willing to accept expert guidance and correction.

Meaningful exposure reduction does not happen by accident.

It requires disciplined assessment.

It requires strategic remediation.

And it requires someone capable of doing both.

Who This Is Not For

This training is not for the casually curious.

It’s not for those looking for a quick credential or a weekend overview.

It’s not for activists or legal strategists.

And it’s not for anyone unwilling to engage (some) technical material seriously.

Helping people make real reductions in their homes is applied work.

It requires attention.

Humility.

Discipline.

And a willingness to be corrected.

If you’re looking for shortcuts, this won’t fit.

If you’re ready to build disciplined competence, it will.

This is foundational training.

You will leave equipped to begin practicing assessment and remediation responsibly.

Mastery develops over time — but this provides the structure to begin.

Why Train With Me

I’m a 41-year survivor — learning what works and what doesn’t, first for myself, and then for my clients.

As an Independent EMF Consultant, I’ve performed numerous in-home assessments under real-world constraints.

I’ve conducted remote consultations — working with beginners and experienced consultants alike.

I’ve participated in specialty new home design and construction.

Through my weekly audio podcast, YouTube channel, and Substack essays — including two featured articles in Wise Traditions, the journal of the Weston A. Price Foundation — I’ve explored these issues publicly and in depth.

I’ve seen firsthand where the failure points are.

Where measurement is done incorrectly.

Where ineffective remediation strategies fail.

Where good intentions without knowledge and skill fail to produce meaningful reduction.

Accurate assessment and disciplined remediation are not optional — they are foundational.

And they are often missing.

This training reflects that experience.

No trade secrets.

No hype.

No shortcuts.

Just disciplined assessment and practical remediation — taught the way I’ve actually practiced it.

Practical Details

Location: Bonner County, Idaho

Nearest Airport: Spokane International (GEG)

Duration: Five full days

Class Size: Two students

Tuition: $9,000

To reserve your place, a $4,500 payment is required, of which $1,000 is non-refundable.

The remaining balance is due no later than 60 days prior to the start date.

Travel and lodging are the responsibility of the participant.

My next class is May 18–22.

Enrollment

Enrollment is limited to two students per session.

This apprenticeship model only works at that scale.

If you’re ready to build disciplined competence and begin serving in a serious way, the next step is to apply.

We’ll begin with a conversation to determine fit — for both of us.

If it’s the right alignment, we move forward.

