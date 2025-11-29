Dave Stetzer not only made a profound impact on the EMF field as a whole—he also enabled me, personally, to serve clients and students with far greater depth, particularly in analyzing and measurably reducing intermediate-frequency exposure through conducted emissions, commonly known as dirty electricity.

I valued Dave’s generosity, kindness, competence, and remarkable depth of knowledge.

I don’t know how many interviews he had already given, but he didn’t hesitate for a moment when I reached out in May of 2024. His generous response was simple and direct: “I would be happy to be on your podcast. The more people who know about this issue, the better off people will be.”

We covered a great deal of ground in that interview, posted below, but the depth and breadth of what he shared made something unmistakably clear: Dave wasn’t merely involved in this field. He possessed a level of competence that helped shape the industry itself, coupled with the kind of deep, practical experience that comes only from years of helping people, one at a time, in their homes.

I always enjoy speaking before and after with my interview subjects, but Dave kindly offered something unexpected: to personally tutor me, at no expense. He placed no limits, other than the obvious confidentiality concerns, teaching whatever I wanted to learn. Among other things, he taught me how to use a battery-powered oscilloscope, his tool of choice, to examine intensity and frequency.

I had always assumed I needed a device that operated in the frequency domain rather than the time domain, but he showed me otherwise. He coached me through choosing the best value within the product line of scopes he trusted, walked me through the software, and taught me how to use it effectively.

He welcomed me to call anytime. For difficult situations—where induction was required in addition to capacitance—he not only told me which products he relied on, but introduced me to key people at other companies. Remarkably, he even coached my local electricians in installing non-Stetzer products that complemented his own in certain unique cases—again, at no charge.

Dave also gave me a clear historical understanding of the EMF consultant landscape—a parochial group, to be sure—along with the personalities who shaped it.

There just aren’t that many people I’ve met who go so far to help others, Dave was a great example.

Over time, I came to appreciate the simple elegance of his plug-in filters and the survey meter that provides such a useful first glance. I switched from another type of meter to Dave’s Microsurge Meter. When I train new EMF consultants, I teach them using that meter, along with his plug-in filters—which, by themselves, often meet the filtering needs of many clients.

One of the most powerful things Dave taught—illustrated in the brief clip below—is the extraordinary harmful potential of signal modulation. I believe this has implications far beyond dirty electricity and may, for example, help explain why so many clients and friends tell me that 5G feels markedly worse than 4G.

70 second short:

There’s far more to Dave’s life than what I’ve shared, but I wanted to remark on my experience: Dave’s generosity, kindness, competence, and remarkable depth of knowledge. Patricia Burke wrote a wonderful piece covering much more of Dave’s life.

Here’s the complete interview with Dave that I published on YouTube. It’s also available as episode 86 on my weekly audio podcast.