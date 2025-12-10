House hunting is always a challenge, and it becomes even more so for those who have received the gift of electrical sensitivity or who simply wish to take a precautionary approach to personal or family exposures. Although the best solution is a purpose-built, genuinely EMF-resilient structure situated on well-protected land, most clients—including this one—want something suitable right now. They want a home that is more or less move-in ready, where both indoor and outdoor living can be enjoyed without ongoing synthetic field intrusion. Finding such a place is no small task in a time when the long-assumed right of quiet enjoyment in one’s dwelling has effectively vanished.

Just weeks away from marking my forty-first year of living with rapidly escalating synthetic field exposures, it remains both a challenge and a privilege to help those who are struggling, knowing firsthand what is at stake. The equipment, the techniques, and the experience required for this work draw on all I have learned and all I can offer.

The house under consideration was in a beautiful subdivision where each property rested on a generous five-acre lot. It sat in a sparsely populated country setting, yet remained only ten minutes from the nearest small city—the largest in a county spanning 1,851 square miles and home to fewer than 60,000 people. For someone unacquainted with EMF realities, it would appear ideal.

But in the end, the client—wisely, in my view—decided to keep looking. And it wasn’t because of choices under control of the homeowner. My discovery of mmWave RF exposure in two rooms was concerning, but I was confident a different internet arrangement could eliminate it. The severe MF exposure at one of the kitchen prep areas was also solvable, and the unacceptable DE levels could be substantially reduced. All of these were, in principle, correctable problems.

Before explaining the true difficulty, it is worth noting how unusual mmWave exposure is in a rural home. I often wonder how many consultants are even equipped to measure it, or would think to check for it in such a location. I will refrain from naming the popular satellite-based internet provider involved, but I was grateful that its up- and down-link frequencies fell within the detection range of one of my meters.