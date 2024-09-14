James Corbett and I chatted about the other 5G—fifth-generation warfare (5GW), which, depending on your perspective, either has nothing at all to do with the reckless spread of harmful man-made electromagnetic radiation or everything to do with it.

Although we’ll never know for certain if 5GW is responsible, I believe it's the perfect lens through which we can understand so many initiatives that otherwise make no sense. The continued exposure of children in schools, for example, to radio-frequency (RF) radiation, arguably hiding RF transmitters inside modern appliances, the normalization of 'beam forming' as a way of selectively increasing millimeter-wave (mmWave) RF exposure on an individualized basis, blue tooth 'earbuds' and hearing aids deployed notwithstanding decades-old concern for breaching the blood-brain-barrier, ignoring non-thermal effects of smart tech and smart tech infrastructure, bombarding the entire earth from space via StarLink, involuntary mmWave RF exposure upon entry to supermarkets on and around highways as well as the most obvious assault — 'wireless trespass' into every home in a 'service area.' These are just a few things, off the top of my head, that make no sense except through the lens of fifth-generation warfare.

For this reason, I first wrote about 5GW in part four of my series, "What Exactly is 5G?" and conducted this interview with James. No, James and I didn't speak about synthetic EMF exposures in this interview, only the general topic of 5GW, including:

History of warfare

Historical examples of non-kinetic operations involving the use of incomplete, misleading, and/or false information

Other resources on this topic

Withholding legitimate information, including James' experience being 'de-platformed' from YouTube

Defensive strategies, including protecting the space between your ears

As you know by now, I seldom stray far from the topic of surviving electromagnetic poisoning. Still, I make this exception because I believe 5GW has everything to do with normalizing personal synthetic radiation exposure. Understanding this will help you in your journey of survival. Knowing that it's not all just a big mistake, that the authorities do know synthetic EMF is harmful and have known so for some time, may help your resolve.

I hope you'll enjoy this interview with James Corbett…