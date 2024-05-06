"We see the world, not as it is, but as we are—or, as we are conditioned to see it." Stephen Covey

In parts 1-3 of the What Exactly is 5G series, we discussed the technical aspects of the 5G specter. What we need now is a context—a way of viewing the elements of 5G. Why do we have the malignant spread of WiFi? Why are we embracing millimeter-wave radiation for cell phone service? Why do we have non-consensual millimeter-wave RF exposures tied to the procurement of food and traveling?

We want to believe that it's all some mistake, that the people in charge are just misinformed—they don't understand it's causing harm. Failing that, we cling to the hope that it's just sort of a gee-whiz 'boys will be boys'—just about the money thing. But is this true?