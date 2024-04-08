In part one we discussed the malignant spread of Wi-Fi and what 5G means in that context. The second type of 5G we need to talk about is 5G Cell Service – digital voice and data services delivered over the cellular network. Our goal, as before, is to relieve some of the trauma from the 5G specter by replacing 5G fear with knowledge and a plan for reducing personal exposure.

Toxic Spread Over Time

As successive generations of cell service have been deployed over the last 40 years three trends are apparent – that more and more locations are being ‘served’, that each successive generation provides greater throughput and that there’s been a malignant spread to other parts of the electromagnetic spectrum.