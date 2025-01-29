Much of Rosalito’s work is featured in the interview below.

Unlike many who suffer for years before identifying the source, Rosalito immediately recognized Wi-Fi as the cause of her symptoms, which immediate recognition she considers a blessing.

Rosalito describes how a move from a 2 GHz to 5 GHz Wi-Fi router instantly triggered an extreme reaction in her body which she refers to as a kind of non-electrical “shock”, causing her to flee her home until the device was switched off.

Looking back, she connects years of anxiety, panic attacks, tinnitus, eye floaters, and immunity issues to prolonged exposure to wireless radiation.

She recounts her early adoption of wireless technology in the late 1980s and 1990s, using cordless phones and early Wi-Fi devices.

Living without wireless technology has led to social isolation, as people are unwilling or unable to turn off their devices around her.

She describes an incident where a strong, confident carpenter panicked at the idea of turning off his phone. Despite not needing to use his phone for the work planned, he was unable to turn it off.