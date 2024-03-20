There’s a great deal of confusion about 5G and it’s precise meaning. There’s also a great deal of fear surrounding this topic in general. Metaphorically 5G has become a specter or an apparition in our culture. But what precisely is it? Let’s come out of the darkness, where specters live, and examine this phenomenon in the light of day.

It’s not that the various things that are associated with 5G aren’t harmful. I’m not saying that at all. It’s just that I’m not a fan of fear. Let’s replace the fear of 5G with knowledge and a plan for reducing personal exposure.