Ten months ago, I began a dialog with Gary Lee Duncan, hoping for the opportunity to get to know him and interview him on my podcast. I have this idea, wisdom in surviving electromagnetic poisoning is the product of electromagnetic suffering and time. Something like this:

One of the unfortunate challenges this dynamic presents is that it's hard to find such people since they're either not online at all or very rarely. Communication is difficult, as many can't access the internet, cell phones are unusable, and even a regular landline phone may be impossible. In short, they're almost impossible to find and communicate with—almost.

I was intrigued several years ago when I read Shannon Rowan's WiFi Refugee, and she mentioned Gary Lee Duncan. It wasn't the "devilishly handsome" mention that caught my attention, but rather the fact that there was this character, severely afflicted by electromagnetic poisoning and synthetic chemical exposures, yet out there in the desert, helping others suffering from the same.

Last year, in preparation for an interview with Julia Lupine regarding her odyssey and her book Under a Rock, Julia mentioned the same Gary Lee Duncan. I knew I had to find Gary, but how? No web site, no social media, no podcast – nada.

Gary doesn't have a home like you and me. He's not homeless per se, but he has been moving around continuously for the last 30 years, living in some of the last remaining pristine places—places without cell phone "service." These places have an almost undefiled electromagnetic environment—still suited for optimal life and health but difficult to find and access.

Now and then, Gary and I can communicate over email when he can access a wired internet connection. It may be days or weeks between such opportunities, but we made it work. No, we can't see or hear one another in real-time—we haven't found a way to do that yet. My traveling to visit him was impossible for electromagnetic reasons, and the same went for him visiting me. Hmm. How does one interview with someone you may never see or hear in real-time? We're both glass-half-full guys, so we slowly, painstakingly shared our stories and began planning how we might accomplish an interview.

It's taken much time, energy, and effort—for both of us. After seven months, we had a plan. We would conduct an interview, perhaps more like a discussion, via audio files transmitted over email, with days or weeks between exchanges. Question to Gary: Wait days or weeks; answer from Gary—you get the idea.

This interview might take forever. I hope it does. Gary has a wealth of wisdom to share, and his story is truly fascinating. With ongoing updates, I decided to share what I have so far because the future is uncertain. Besides, we all need to slow down and take the time to understand one another.

I hope you'll join Gary and me on this adventure and make the time to listen to someone who has endured so much with his electromagnetic poisoning. He has those rare qualities—he loves helping others and is not afraid to communicate.

Award-winning writer, musician, cabinet maker to the stars, electromagnetic survivor, and one of the greatest EMF advocates ever—here's how the story begins.

Seven minutes of audio, seven months to produce:

