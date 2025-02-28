Although it would have given me increased visibility and more followers, I recently turned down an invitation to participate in an upcoming EMF Summit. I want to explain why—because understanding my decision may help you on your journey toward true EMF resilience.

I want to be your trusted guide, which means tackling difficult topics—like the EMF Summit Scam. Let’s begin with apologies to anyone who has ever organized a summit that genuinely helped without exploiting its audience (not that I’ve ever seen such a thing).

Like many valuable lessons, I learned the hard way. I fell for a few EMF Summit scams, just as I once fell for a harmonizer scam before I recognized the pattern: misleading claims, empty promises, and, ultimately, empty pockets. Every one of these events I’ve seen follows the same playbook—preying on the people I’m trying to help.

Exposing the trick has power because it forces people to shift from believing in magic to understanding the method of deception.

The key pitch is always the same: You can continue in a poisonous lifestyle—we’ll show you how. I wanted to believe it, even though I knew better. I enrolled, watched, listened, and bought—just as I was programmed to do. And I did this more than once early on in my journey.

Here’s the truth, as I see it: Synthetic EMF is an environmental toxin—perhaps even a clandestine weapon. Most people can’t feel the damage in real-time, but some can. The harm occurs at the cellular level, so it affects us all. The only rational response is avoidance.

Through avoidance, I’ve experienced—and have met and featured others who have also experienced—an abundant, yet transformed, life, not through gimmicks, harmonizers, or esoteric health hacks, but through an unwavering commitment to minimizing exposure. Without exception, they tell me they would never return to a life of unchecked EMF exposure.

II. The Appeal of EMF Summits

EMF Summits attract people because true avoidance through accurate assessment and remediation is:

Hard Work – It requires effort, time, specialized equipment, and expertise.

Expensive – Assessment and mitigation involve actual costs.

Demanding – Finding one of the remaining pristine places requires unimaginable commitment. Professional help is best.

Little Understood —Despite impassioned claims to the contrary, I’ve never met someone who has achieved accurate assessment—never mind meaningful remediation of their home—without professional help. I’ve been in many homes and met many people, but I’ve never seen it.

Behaviorally Challenging – Avoidance demands adjustments, not just passive fixes. Sometimes, it costs nothing, but in my experience, people resist anything that requires a change in routine.

Even though avoidance may lead to an abundant life, it:

Isn’t the same as your old lifestyle.

Is less convenient, offering more natural forms of amusement and stimulation.

Requires personal, social and professional sacrifice.

Summits exploit that people prefer buying a gadget or embracing a practice rather than changing their lifestyle.

III. The False Promise: Continue in Harmful Behaviors Without Consequence

EMF Summits promote the illusion that you can maintain exposure by combining esoteric health hacks and gadgets. But ask yourself:

Can you eat junk food and remain healthy with a pill?

Can you live sedentarily but stay fit with a device?

Can you chain-smoke and enjoy the benefits of clean air at the same time?

The answer is always no—yet EMF Summits insist otherwise.

I remember learning this the hard way. A famous alternative medicine doctor has promoted various therapies, devices, and supplements. I tried many of them with much hope, but they never did a thing for me. Another time, a perceived “white hat” in the EMF realm promoted a new-to-me whole-house dirty electricity filter as the ultimate solution for DE, promising unbelievable things about its efficacy. My testing demonstrated the device made the DE in my home demonstrably worse. A third mistake was to buy the ‘complete package’, which included lifetime access to all presentations, bonus videos not shared in the public summit, and full transcripts. I’m ashamed to say that I bought the package when I could least afford it and ultimately found zero help. Please learn from my mistakes.

IV. The Money Trail: Affiliate Relationships and Joint Promotions

How these summits work:

They exploit scientists and others offering real knowledge or help.

The remaining speakers push products and services.

Affiliate commissions or joint marketing drive profits on the products and services for the organizer.

Each partner benefits financially—whether the products work or not.

The more outrageous the claim, the better the sales pitch, and the higher the sales. Summit organizers aren’t just educating; they’re orchestrating a revenue machine.

V. Discernment: Seeing Through the Illusion

Now that you know how this system works, ask yourself:

Can you see how “influencers” endlessly push health hacks and useless products?

Can you see how influencers benefit not only financially, but through affiliation with the scientists?

Can you see how even legitimate scientists and people of integrity are tempted to participate in order to share important information?

Can you recognize when something is truly valuable versus just another sales funnel?

If you’ve bought from EMF Summits in the past, are you more resilient and less sensitive than before?

Once you understand the model, you won’t fall for the tricks again.

VI. Conclusion: Why I Refuse to Participate

I was invited to speak at an upcoming EMF Summit but refused. Personally, I like the organizer, he’s enthusiastic about EMF but lacks depth of knowledge, making him unable to discern guests and ideas that are obviously without merit. I could have spoken the truth during my presentation, but in the end, I would still be lending credence to a program designed to promote his image and line his pockets while putting the people I serve at risk. That’s not something I’m willing to do.

I will not lend credibility to an industry that thrives on misleading people. EMF avoidance isn’t about finding a magic fix but doing the hard but necessary work. If a summit is genuinely dedicated to real solutions, it would promote education over products, lifestyle change over convenience, and truth over profit.

Until then, I will continue my work outside of this scam-driven ecosystem, helping those who are serious about real solutions and need a trusted guide, with the help of my loyal financial supporters.