Each week, in a cramped room with terrible acoustics and more than forty people conducting a dozen or more simultaneous conversations, I’m still able to enjoy private conversations with one or two others. Somehow my brain is able to find the voices of the people before me, lock onto them, and keep them clear despite the surrounding roar.

That ability is so ordinary we rarely stop to think about it.

A meaningful signal can exist in the midst of heavy noise, and the body—when functioning well—can discriminate. It can tune in. It can separate what matters from what does not.

Engineers have a term for this: signal-to-noise ratio.

It was during my interview with electrical engineer Pawel Wypychowski that it occurred to me that this framework might provide a very useful way to teach something I have been emphasizing for years: the importance of restoring natural environmental inputs while reducing artificial interference.

The underlying idea itself was not new in my work. Those who have been with me from the beginning may recall one of my earliest audio podcasts—Episode 13, titled Earthing Done Right. In those early days, unsure how long I would be permitted to share my ideas publicly, I tended to triage my thoughts and focus first on what seemed most important.

The very next episode addressed proper light exposure. The pattern was already there: favor the good exposures that support vitality, and avoid the harmful ones that disrupt it.

Over the years since then—through interviews and conversations with people suffering from electromagnetic poisoning, and especially those gradually gaining resilience and reducing their sensitivity—my thinking has continued to mature. But when Pawel and I spoke, the framing suddenly clicked. What we were really talking about could be understood in terms of signal and noise.

In engineering, signal-to-noise ratio describes the relationship between meaningful information and the background interference competing with it. When the signal dominates, coherence returns. When noise dominates, coherence returns.

What struck me most was the reversal involved. Many modern technologies treat the natural environment as background noise and their transmissions as signal. For living systems, the opposite is true. The natural electromagnetic and light environment of creation appears to function as the signal, while many of the synthetic fields we have introduced behave more like noise.

That realization helped me articulate something I have been teaching for years: restore resilience by reducing artificial interference while restoring the natural inputs under which life was created to function.

I am not suggesting that artificial exposures become harmless simply because legitimate signals are present, nor that they should be ignored. Rather, I believe we must do both things at once: reduce the artificial interference wherever possible while deliberately maximizing exposure to the natural environmental signals that support biological coherence.

Those familiar with EMF assessments will recognize a similar principle. When evaluating a home, we focus on the places where people spend the most time because biological impact is rarely determined by intensity alone. It is the product of intensity and duration that matters.

This is particularly important when considering natural environmental signals, sometimes encountered at relatively low intensity, where the only practical way to increase their influence is through time spent in them.

In practical terms, this means increasing our contact with the created electromagnetic environment while reducing the synthetic fields that increasingly dominate modern life.

Seen through the lens of signal and noise, the goal becomes clearer. We are not searching for perfection, but for a meaningful improvement in the ratio—allowing the signals under which life was created to dominate once again over the noise we have added.

Christof Plothe, DO teaches that vitality is not merely a matter of chemistry or even of energy balance, but of coherence—of the body remaining in tune with the fundamental signals of life. He often describes health as a state of resonance between human physiology and the living frequencies of the environment: sunlight, the Earth’s electromagnetic field, biological diversity, and the rhythms of the natural day. When these inputs are restored, the organism’s internal communication becomes clear again, much like a radio returning to proper alignment.

Plothe warns that modern existence, saturated with artificial light, fragmented time, continual electromagnetic load, and digital overstimulation, introduces continuous noise into that system. This background interference confuses regulation, dulls sensory intelligence, and undermines vitality. Yet, he insists, the remedy is not a complex medical intervention but rather the quiet act of re-entering the conditions under which life was formed.

He frequently recounts how certain patients—chronically ill and resistant to all conventional treatment—recovered spontaneously after being brought to a remote healing place in Brazil, an environment almost untouched by industrial energy. The revival, he explains, occurred not through new therapy but through total immersion in a milieu free from electromagnetic and chemical pollution, rich in natural resonance and microbial diversity. To him, such outcomes demonstrate that preferring a natural environment is not a sentimental inclination toward nature but a biological imperative. The body, once returned to its original frequency domain, often begins restoring itself without further command.

In Plothe’s framework, healing arises from the reestablishment of signal dominance: letting the authentic pulses of earth, light, and life overwhelm the technological noise that has the capacity to overwhelm.

At this point a reasonable question arises: what signal-to-noise ratio is the right one?

I have no idea.

You’ll have to determine that for yourself.

But I do know this: not all receivers perform the same. From my background in amateur radio, I learned early that some radios are far better than others at pulling a weak signal out of heavy noise. Some have sharper signal discrimination. Some suppress noise more effectively. Others struggle when the noise floor rises.

Biological systems may behave in much the same way.

Some people function comfortably in environments that overwhelm others. Some recover quickly once the noise is reduced. Others require much quieter conditions before their systems stabilize.

Plothe often reminds his students that no two biological receivers are identical. Medicine has long recognized this principle: individuals respond differently to the same stimulus, exposure, or treatment.

Medicine has long recognized this principle: people do not respond to the same exposures in exactly the same way. The broadest term is individual variability—the natural differences among people in their physiological responses to drugs, environmental exposures, infections, stress, or electromagnetic fields. Some individuals are more resilient; others are more susceptible. Even within the same person, responses may change over time as biological systems adapt or recover. Modern medicine attempts to account for these differences through what is often called precision or personalized medicine, acknowledging that genetics, metabolism, environment, and physiology combine uniquely in each individual.

Plothe’s synthesis of these ideas returns the discussion to ecology. The capacity for signal discernment—the ability to remain coherent within environmental complexity—differs from one human organism to another. Some bodies hold alignment even amid urban static; others require withdrawal into quieter, more natural conditions before their internal noise floor subsides and communication within the system can reestablish itself. Yet regardless of where one begins, the guiding principle remains the same: move the signal-to-noise ratio in the right direction.

When artificial interference is reduced and the natural signals of the environment are allowed to dominate once more, improved vitality often follows.

The goal is coherence.

Recovery from electromagnetic poisoning is not just about retreating into a shielded environment. It’s about re-training the body to listen again—to recognize and favor the natural frequencies that sustain its coherence. True restoration comes through continual reconnection, each day, in deliberate contact with the living world.

Shielding provides respite; re-connection provides renewal. The process is deeply individual. Each person must discover a place where balance can be restored—an environment quiet enough for discernment, yet alive enough to teach the body what the natural signal feels like.

Vitality is maintained not by avoiding the environment, but by repeatedly aligning with it—living in a manner and a setting where synthetic exposures are minimal and natural signals dominate—until that alignment dominates once more, and we remember what it means to be human: living a life more organic and less synthetic.

Postscript

Having set this essay aside as complete and ready for publication, early this morning I went for a walk with a friend at a nearby lake. It is not yet Spring, yet a few ducks and geese were already pairing on the still waters along the shore. We walked through the forest along a winding path—touching and examining trees, plants, fungi, and lichen—then made a brief visit to the little falls, listening to the roaring water and studying the currents before turning back toward the car.

Before we left, though we had not discussed the subject of this essay at all, I asked my friend his thoughts on biophilia—the idea that human beings possess an innate affinity for life and the living world.

“I’ve just committed to spending 1,000 hours outdoors this year,” he said. “I plan to keep track of my progress.”

I cannot pretend to understand all the subtleties of nature, coherence, or resonance. But moments like that make one thing clear enough: the impulse toward the living world seems to arise naturally within us. Perhaps the body already knows what the mind is still trying to explain.