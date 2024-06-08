Photo by Alwi Alaydrus, Upsplash

In “Mutiny on the Bounty,” the scene where Captain William Bligh is being lowered into the boat is fraught with tension and complex emotions. The mutiny has peaked, and Bligh and his loyalists are being cast adrift.

It was no simple journey Bligh planned; the route stretched across 3,600 miles of open ocean to Timor, through treacherous waters and uncharted islands. As Captain Bligh was lowered into the boat, Fletcher Christian stepped forward with his personal sextant. The crew watched in tense silence. Christian leaned over and handed the sextant to Bligh.

‘You’ll need this,’ Christian said. ‘You know it’s accurate—it’s my personal sextant.’

Bligh accepted it silently, their eyes locking for a moment. The boat was lowered into the water, and Bligh, facing the perilous and uncertain seas ahead, clutched the sextant—a lifeline in the vast, tempestuous waters.

Reversing electromagnetic poisoning is no simple journey. It is akin to navigating perilous and uncertain seas. Just as Captain Bligh would have missed his destination without a reliably accurate device to guide him through tempestuous waters, so too must you use precise and reliable tools to identify and mitigate electromagnetic exposure effectively. Without accurate instruments, you risk missing your intended destination of minimizing synthetic EMF exposure.

Don’t miss the importance of Christian giving his antagonist his personal sextant, highlighting that an inaccurate sextant could not have performed the task. The process of reversing electromagnetic poisoning requires unwavering accuracy and reliability. Each step in reducing synthetic EMF exposure must be measured and adjusted with care, much like using an accurate sextant to chart a course. The goal is to arrive safely on the shores of an abundant life, where synthetic EMF exposure is minimized, and health is optimized. With precise and reliable tools, you can avoid missing this crucial destination.

The Concept of an All-in-One Meter is Silly

Was a sextant all that was needed for a successful journey in the18thcentury? While crucial, the sextant was part of a broader set of tools essential for navigation. The sextant, used to measure celestial angles, and charts for plotting courses were complemented by the chronometer for accurate timekeeping to determine longitude.

Additionally, the log and line measured speed, and the compass maintained the course. Nautical almanacs provided necessary celestial data, while logbooks recorded all navigational information. Coastal navigation relied on lighthouses, buoys, and soundings for depth measurement. Together, these tools ensured safe and accurate navigation across the seas.

Was there an inexpensive, all-in-one tool for successful navigation? Such an idea would have been absurd in the 18th century. Navigation required a range of precise instruments, each serving a unique and essential function. The sextant, chronometer, compass, and log all played critical roles, and nautical charts, almanacs, and logbooks were indispensable for accurate course-plotting and record-keeping. Coastal navigation further relied on physical markers like lighthouses and buoys, and depth measurements taken by lead lines. The complexity and precision required for safe navigation made the concept of a single, inexpensive tool unfeasible.

Minimal Set of Tools for EMF Assessment

While traditional navigation relied on a minimal but precise set of tools to ensure a safe journey, assessing synthetic EMF in a home requires a different array of specialized instruments.

The minimum complement of tools to begin to understand much of the complex environment within a home today requires four or five different types of meters for the accurate measurement of 3-axis AC electric fields, 3-axis AC magnetic fields, at least one dedicated meter to measure radio-frequency radiation across a broad range, a mmWave meter if that is of concern, and a survey device to measure dirty electricity.

Professionals will have a more extensive set of tools.

Five Fundamental Factors for Choosing a Proper Meter

Let’s put aside measurement and analysis of dirty electricity for the moment.

When assessing and remediating electromagnetic fields (EMF), five fundamental factors must be considered:

Identify the type of EMF phenomenon: (electric field, magnetic field, or RF radiation) Determine the required frequency range. Establish the desired level of accuracy. Ensure the necessary sensitivity of the equipment. Confirm the presence of third-party verification.

These factors are essential for accurate and effective EMF measurement.

Phenomenon

Electric fields and magnetic fields are specific phenomena related to the electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and home wiring, distinct from RF radiation. Electric fields are created by voltage alone and are present without energized appliances. For instance, the wiring in your walls generates an electric field even when no appliances are in use.

It’s difficult to imagine, but electric fields on outdoor power lines are at full strength even if it were possible that nobody in your town was using any power. Electric field strength is directly proportional to voltage, which remains constant in the power lines regardless of power consumption.

Magnetic fields, on the other hand, are generated only by the current flow, which means they exist only when electrical appliances are in use, whether in the home or the surrounding environment. Unlike electric fields, magnetic fields fluctuate in strength depending on the amount of current flowing. Magnetic field strength is directly proportional to current flow.

RF (radio-frequency) radiation is a specific phenomenon intentionally emitted into the surrounding environment by wireless communication devices, such as cell phones, Wi-Fi routers, Bluetooth equipment, and all ‘smart’ technology. Unlike electric and magnetic fields, which are byproducts of electrical infrastructure and appliance usage, RF radiation is deliberately radiated, allowing it to pass through common building materials easily and travel long distances. This type of radiation operates at much higher frequencies than electric and magnetic fields, necessitating fundamentally different equipment for accurate measurement. The strength and impact of RF radiation can vary based on the device’s power output, type of antenna(s), and interaction with other RF sources. Due to the widespread use of wireless technology, RF radiation is pervasive in modern environments, making it a significant factor to consider in EMF assessments.

It’s important to note that if the meter you are considering claims to measure multiple EMF phenomenon, you must separately evaluate the required frequency range, desired level of accuracy, necessary sensitivity, and the presence of third-party verification for each type of phenomenon.

Frequency Range

When assessing electromagnetic fields (EMFs), understanding the frequency range of the specific phenomena is crucial. Each type of EMF—electric fields, magnetic fields, and RF radiation—operates within different frequency ranges, influencing their behavior and the methods required for accurate measurement.

Electric fields (EF) and magnetic fields (MF) frequency range measurements are of interest from far below power delivery frequencies (50/60 Hz) up to 1 MHz.

RF (radio-frequency) radiation of interest is everything above the range of your EF and MF meters, up to millimeter wave frequencies. This broad spectrum encompasses various communication technologies, from AM/FM radio to cellular networks and Wi-Fi. Accurate RF assessment requires several RF meters due to the vast range of the RF spectrum, each specialized to cover different portions of this extensive frequency range.

Sensitivity

Sensitivity is the ability of an EMF meter to detect and respond to weak electromagnetic fields. It quantifies the smallest electromagnetic field strength that the instrument can reliably detect. Given the assumption that the only known safe level of exposure to EMFs is zero, it is crucial to measure levels as close to zero as possible. This requires meters with high sensitivity to ensure even the weakest fields are detected.

For my most sensitive clients, measuring EMF levels as close to zero as possible, regardless of their environment, is essential. In my experience, my healing threshold (not medical advice) was achieved with continuous RF exposures, often reading 0.000 μW/m² but not exceeding 0.010 μW/m². High sensitivity is essential for identifying low-level EMF sources that may not be immediately apparent but could pose potential risks.

For instance, when dealing with RF radiation, a meter that reads ‘1’ as its lowest reading before indicating ‘0’ is not helpful for those needing precise measurements close to zero. Such a meter would miss low-level exposures that could still impact sensitive individuals. Therefore, selecting a meter that can display readings in smaller increments, down to 0.01 μW/m² or lower, is crucial.

Additionally, understanding significant digits is important in EMF measurement. Significant digits refer to the precision of a measurement. A meter displaying readings with more significant digits offers finer resolution, allowing for more precise and reliable detection of low-level fields. For example, a reading of 0.01 μW/m² provides more detail than a reading of 0.1 μW/m², which is crucial for ensuring that measurements reflect actual exposure levels as accurately as possible.

When selecting an EMF meter, it’s crucial to ensure that its sensitivity and resolution align with the specific requirements of your assessment objectives. A meter with inadequate sensitivity or insufficient significant digits may fail to detect low EMF levels, leading to incomplete or inaccurate evaluations. Therefore, choosing an instrument with appropriate sensitivity and precision is vital for conducting thorough and reliable EMF assessments. By ensuring the detection of even the weakest fields, you can aim for the safest exposure levels possible for those who are most sensitive to synthetic EMF.

Accuracy

Two key aspects are critical: having the best level of accuracy you can afford and knowing precisely what that level of accuracy is. A known level of accuracy, typically designated as +/- X dB over the specified frequency range, is crucial for reliable measurements.

Without a known level of accuracy, the numbers on the meter may bear no relationship to reality, rendering the data useless for practical assessment and remediation.

For instance, an EMF meter with an accuracy of +/- 3 dB means that if the accurate RF radiation level is 1000 μW/m², the meter could read anywhere between 500 μW/m² and 2000 μW/m². Conversely, a meter with an accuracy of +/- 6 dB could produce readings between 250 μW/m² and 4000 μW/m² for the same accuracy level. This highlights the importance of higher accuracy, as it significantly narrows the range of possible errors and provides more reliable data for informed decision-making. Additionally, a meter with an unknown level of accuracy could display any value, making it impossible to trust the readings and undermining the entire assessment process.

When selecting an EMF meter, it’s essential to prioritize both obtaining the best level of accuracy you can afford and ensuring you know exactly what that level of accuracy is. A meter with a specified accuracy of +/- 3 dB offers more precise and trustworthy measurements than one with a broader range, such as +/- 6 dB. This precision is critical to ensuring the data collected accurately reflects exposure levels.

Investing in the best possible accuracy for your EMF meter and knowing precisely what that accuracy is are vital for conducting reliable EMF assessments. Accurate measurements are essential for identifying exposure levels and implementing practical solutions to mitigate EMF-related risks. Without a clearly stated and understood level of accuracy, the meter’s readings could be misleading, leading to incorrect conclusions and potentially ineffective remediation strategies.

Disinterested Third-Party Certification

The preceding four factors—phenomenon, sensitivity, frequency range, and accuracy are of no use without disinterested third-party certification. This involves independent testing and assessment by experts or organizations that are not affiliated with the instrument’s manufacturer, ensuring that the evaluation is unbiased and free from conflicts of interest. Examine the third party’s activities to ensure they have a relevant history of serving the needs of various unrelated manufacturers.

Manufacturers may have incentives to exaggerate or misrepresent the performance of their products. Third-party verification provides an objective evaluation, acting as a form of consumer protection. It ensures that customers purchasing instruments get what they pay for and can rely on the instrument’s performance. By having a trusted third-party certification, you can be confident that the EMF meter meets the specified standards and performs as advertised.

Independent verification is crucial for maintaining the integrity and reliability of EMF assessments.

Conclusion

Navigating the complex journey of reversing electromagnetic poisoning requires precise and reliable tools, much like Captain Bligh needed an accurate sextant for safe passage. The goal is to tame the unnatural sea of synthetic EMF in the home, achieving the peace of a relatively undefiled EMF environment.

An all-in-one EMF meter is impractical; a set of specialized instruments is necessary. This includes meters for electric fields, magnetic fields, RF radiation, and dirty electricity, each requiring specific sensitivity, frequency range, and accuracy. Professionals need more than these minimum meters, much like navigation requires more than just a sextant.

Understanding the specific phenomena and ensuring your instruments have the highest accuracy and sensitivity you can afford is crucial. Third-party certification guarantees unbiased performance verification. By following these guidelines, you can effectively reduce synthetic EMF exposure.

There are other factors to consider such as price, reliability, ease-of-use, usability, min/max features, sound mapping, battery life and more, but none of these should be considered before meeting the five-factors outlined herein.

This paper is designed to be timeless and to help you become proficient in your buying choices. I know I’ll be asked which meters to buy, so I maintain an updated list of my current suggestions on my website.