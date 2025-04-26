1. Why This Guide Exists

Earlier today, a respected health coach who works with mold-affected clients referred someone to me.

Her client was just beginning to experience strange new symptoms—head pressure near the router, heart flutters around her phone, buzzing sensations when the power was on.

She needed help finding her bearings.

I offered a free 15-minute consult, which quickly turned into thirty—because I know how confusing and overwhelming this path can be.

Afterward, I sent her a follow-up email with resources I’ve created—tools developed over years of helping others in the same situation.

But it wasn’t enough.

That’s when the idea came: what if I wrote a true field guide?

Something clear, practical, and deeply grounded—for those beginning to realize that the battle with mold might not be the end of the story.

A guide for those who are now reacting to the very technologies—and electric and magnetic fields—that surround them every day.

This is personal for me.

My son became electrically sensitive after mold toxicity—so I understand the confusion and the urgency.

Facing either one is hard. Facing both can feel overwhelming.

I’ve lived with electrical sensitivity for more than 40 years.

I call it electromagnetic poisoning because that’s exactly what it is.

Over time, I’ve learned to survive—and even thrive—by identifying exposures, reducing them, and restoring resilience.

Today, I work as an Independent EMF Consultant, helping individuals and families create healthier home environments—from an EMF perspective.

In addition to my work on Substack, I train new EMF Consultants, publish a weekly audio podcast and share educational content on YouTube.

My work has been featured twice in the Weston A. Price Foundation’s Wise Traditions magazine.

My mission is to help people shift from overwhelm to clarity, from fear to a productive mindset, and from confusion to measurable, life-improving results.

In the guide below, I'll walk you through:

The critical first step

The common traps that waste time, money—and hope

How addictions you may not even realize you have are fueling your EMF exposure—and why recognizing them is vital

How to recognize whether your home is inhabitable from an EMF perspective—or not

What electrical sensitivity really is—and why it’s real

The four major types of synthetic EMF affecting you right now

And most importantly: how to start taking productive steps toward reclaiming your life

If you’ve battled mold toxicity, much of this will feel familiar. In both mold and EMF exposure, proper assessment is everything—and genuinely difficult to find. Real remediation—not symbolic fixes—is essential. And sadly, both worlds are crowded with charlatans offering quick but ineffective solutions.

Most doctors remain largely unaware—or worse, dismissive—leaving sufferers gaslighted, isolated, and misdiagnosed, while friends and family often struggle to understand, making recovery even harder.

And just as with mold, the specific choices you make—or fail to make—create either a more supportive environment for healing, or a more hostile one. You can’t heal from mold while continuing to live in a moldy environment—and you can’t recover from electromagnetic poisoning while remaining surrounded by toxic EMF exposures.

Recognizing these parallels can make your journey faster, clearer, and far less overwhelming.

You’re not alone—and the next part of this guide will show you exactly how to move forward with clarity and confidence.