Today is World EHS Day—a day of remembrance and recognition for those departed, those still suffering, and those who have yet to discover why they may feel unwell in a world increasingly saturated with synthetic electromagnetic exposures.

Believing that awareness always precedes control, today I’d like to share a gift of education.

The most comprehensive body of work I have—my greatest asset—isn’t found on the pages of this Substack, on YouTube, or in the articles I’ve published elsewhere. It resides in my weekly audio podcast, started in 2022 and now more than 180 episodes strong.

Four years of weekly conversations, field experience, and hard-won lessons distilled into a single resource.

Including exclusive interviews and discussions that appear nowhere else in my published work.

A subscription provides immediate access to the entire archive, as well as all new episodes released during the next twelve months.

There are many reasons I chose audio as the primary format, perhaps the greatest being accessibility for those seeking lower-exposure environments. You can connect, download the episodes you’ve not yet heard, disconnect, shut down any RF-radiation-emitting technology, and listen in peace.

From the beginning, having found my own path toward recovery—after running the gauntlet of ineffective products, dead ends, distractions, and false promises—I wanted to create a guide. A practical roadmap showing, step by step, how to achieve effective avoidance and, for EMF consultants, how to refine their craft.

The path is completely straightforward, but it is not easy.

Over the years, the podcast has become that guide: recovery through avoidance, home and land case studies, measurement equipment, shielding successes and failures, interviews with those suffering, scientists, clinicians, and EMF consultants from around the world, practical remediation strategies, and the lessons learned from helping others navigate their own path toward lower exposures.

Of course, I’d like to make everything freely available. But producing this work requires time, resources, and ongoing effort. Like anyone else, I must balance the desire to serve with the practical realities of supporting a family and sustaining the work itself.

Here’s what electrician, author, inventor, educator, and longtime advocate serving the unique needs of those suffering from electromagnetic poisoning, Andrew McAfee, had to say about the podcast:

Keith Cutter has emerged in the podcast world as one of the most sane voices—confident, calming, and relaxing to listen to. But most of all, he’s a wise man with tremendous experience. If you’re interested in learning how to do this work, you need to spend time with Keith. He has the experience, he has the wisdom, and he can share it with you. And even if you’re simply trying to survive this new world of electrically charged devices and appliances all around us, Keith is someone who can help from day one. His calm demeanor, confidence, and practical guidance are exactly what many people need when beginning this journey. Please consider subscribing today.

In recognition of World EHS Day, I’d like to make this resource more accessible.

For the next week, subscriptions are available at 50% off.

If you’re serious about moving beyond the handful of techniques repeated endlessly online, and instead want to develop the knowledge and confidence to evaluate your own environment, care for your family, and make better decisions about exposure reduction, this is the most affordable opportunity I intend to offer this year.

My goal has never been dependence. It has always been independence—the ability to understand these issues well enough to make informed decisions for yourself and those you love.

For those on an Apple platform, the full collection of episodes can be accessed just like any other podcast through the Apple Podcasts application. One advantage of many Apple devices is the ability to connect to the internet using a wired Ethernet connection, avoiding RF radiation exposures while downloading episodes. You can then disconnect and listen at your leisure.

For those seeking a dedicated podcast player, applications such as Pocket Casts—one of the most widely used podcast platforms—offer free download functionality and make it easy to save episodes for offline listening. Both Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts, and many other podcast applications are available across smartphones, laptops, and desktop computers, allowing you to download content while connected and listen later in a lower-exposure environment.

Access the Complete Archive and Your Next 12 Months of Education