“If there is a reoccurring theme of our litigation over the past years, unfortunately, it is that if there is a cell tower going up close to your house, your school, your children's playground and somebody happens to get harmed from it, the environment gets damaged—both of which is pretty much inevitable—there is nothing you can do. State tort law doesn't apply, state health law can't be used. There is nothing you can do to take the tower down. Even federal disability laws don't apply... this really puts people who get harmed by cell towers in a position where they have absolutely no recourse.”

— Miriam Eckenfels-Garcia, Director of the EMR & Wireless Program, Children’s Health Defense Link

Absolutely no recourse.

That’s the part no one wants to hear. But it needs to be said—because the longer we pretend the courts are going to fix this, the more people will suffer waiting for help that never comes.

When it comes to legal dead ends surrounding wireless harm, I don’t know anyone more qualified to speak than Miriam Eckenfels-Garcia. What you just read isn’t an indictment of her or of CHD’s work—I respect both deeply. It’s simply a sober response to a truth she laid bare during World EHS Day 2025, hosted by Cece Doucette.

The Illusion of Legal Recourse

Are we truly living in a time of justice?

That’s not a philosophical question. It’s a practical one—especially for those suffering from involuntary exposure to wireless infrastructure. I routinely work with individuals and families who tell me the same story: they’ve been harmed by synthetic electromagnetic fields—especially radio-frequency radiation. They didn’t choose this. It’s been forced on them by city ordinances, utility infrastructure, federal law, and the decisions of neighbors.

Some, understandably, turn to the legal system. A common first reaction is something like:

“Surely those in charge just aren’t aware. I’ll let them know this newly-installed cell tower is hurting me—or hurting my child. Once they realize the harm, I’ll recover my health—and if I need to, I’ll pursue legal action. Can’t we sue? What about human rights? Disability law? Environmental protections?”

They’re justified to think, This just isn’t right.

But that doesn’t mean the system will act.

The deeper they dig, the more they discover: the very laws and agencies that should protect them have been structured, captured, or disabled in ways that render them powerless. Harm isn’t enough. Proof isn’t enough. Even suffering—clear, documented, and ongoing—isn’t enough. The doors to justice appear open, but inside, it’s empty—a Potemkin village. Built to look functional. Hollow when you need it to function.

A Rational Response to No Legal Recourse

I’ve never been one to look to the government for solutions anyway, so my expectations have always been low. But even so—shouldn’t we see the occasional victory? Just one real, meaningful win that delivered justice to the plaintiff(s)—let alone in time to salvage their health?

I can’t think of one. Am I missing something? It’s possible—I spend most of my time focused elsewhere. Anyone?

That doesn’t mean I’ve given up on those fighting that battle. I continue to support friends and allies who feel called to the legal front. I admire their determination, their courage, and their stamina. I hope their efforts slow the spread of harm.

But from what I’ve seen, even the rare legal win is either reversed by a higher court, neutered by federal preemption, or simply ignored—like the recent EHT/CHD judgment against the FCC, which confirmed the agency had failed to update its health guidelines but led to exactly zero changes in policy, enforcement, or infrastructure deployment. A win on paper. No benefit to life on earth.

Is this is an accident--telecom laws structured to override state protections? The agencies responsible for oversight, captured long ago? Even well-funded legal teams are routinely outmaneuvered.

If insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results—what then?

Where does it make sense to act? Where is there fruit? Is there a place that pays—not in money, but in measurable relief? A place where time and effort translate into real help for real people?

Where My Energy Goes Instead

I dream of vast numbers of the afflicted around the world suffering less now—not some judgment handed down from on high that might, someday, lower exposures for a distant descendant of mine.

Rather than chase a justice that doesn’t exist in the courtroom, I’ve chosen to focus on breakthroughs that don’t require anyone’s permission and may result in rapid, undeniable health improvement—achieved simply by removing synthetic field exposures. When people experience that kind of change in their own bodies, word spreads—naturally and powerfully—into workplaces, classrooms, and places of worship.

That’s where the real revolution begins. Not by pushing against the heavily fortified battle lines of legal action or entrenched industry resistance—but by sidestepping them entirely.

My excess energy goes into three key initiatives:

EMF Challenge Facilities – places free from synthetic fields, where clients can learn in a week or two what life is meant to feel like--apart from synthetic exposures. Training a Legion of EMF Consultants – I’m equipping men and women who can quickly and efficiently assess and reduce synthetic EMF exposures for clients in their local communities. Teaching the Afflicted Basic Assessment Skills – it’s about having the right equipment, applying sound assessment technique, and using physics-based remediation strategies to measurably reduce exposure and reach the healing threshold, unique for each individual, that makes a difference.

These are game-changers. They don’t require permission. They don’t involve pressing into battle lines fortified by government and industry.

Word of the results will spread like wildfire.

Where I Stand

This is why I don’t pursue legal remedies. Not because I’ve given up on justice—but because I’ve found better ways to win this battle—helping people every day.

This isn’t a protest. It’s productive action—right now.

And it’s already spreading. You can help with a paid subscription on substack or my audio podcast.