Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

When Life Is True They built no walls, they fired no rounds, No boots were marched on battlegrounds. Yet here we stand, enslaved and bare, By silent signals in the air. The phone we hold, so sleek, so wise, Now cloaks the truth with friendly guise. A Trojan gift in palm and hand— It hums with chains we barely understand. It answers all, it shows us much, With one small tap, the world in touch. Yet every tap and every glance Deepens the spell, the neural trance. The search is fast—too fast to think— We drink the stream, then curse the sink. No need to learn, no need to know, Just ask the cloud and let it flow. The laughs arrive in rapid clips, Our minds rewired by clever scripts. A thousand faces, songs, and trends, A feast that neither starts nor ends. Then darker rooms behind the screen, Where lust and envy feed the machine. A surge of thrill, a flood of fire— The edge of want, the pit of mire. The watchers cheer, the watchers sell, And build a world disguised as well. Each ping, each post, each filtered face Expands the reach of darkened grace. This war is fought with no defense, Beyond the reach of common sense. And every hand that lifts a phone Becomes the gear that turns the throne. They call it “service,” call it “need,” While hidden towers hum and feed. And those who praise this glowing light Are “useful idiots” in the fight. Yet still, there's hope for those who see And choose, at last, to set minds free. Who cast away the glowing shroud, And seek the quiet, still, and proud. For health returns where pulses cease, And minds may mend, and hearts find peace. The cost is steep, the road is long— But truth will strengthen what was wrong. So lose the lure, release the screen, Escape the cage so bright, so clean. And find again what we once knew: That life is rich—when life is true.