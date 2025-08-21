I don’t know where your EMF thresholds lie, or whether you even have them. But I know where mine are, and I hope to encourage you to explore whether you might have such thresholds too. I can teach you how if you like.

My own story is just one example. Over the years I’ve also interviewed and spoken with many others who found that life changed dramatically when synthetic radiation was reduced. Again and again, I’ve heard how people began to thrive when they reached environments with lower exposures—sometimes after years of struggle in places where incremental fixes failed.

Most people never truly discover this for themselves. They make small changes, spend money on partial solutions, and follow the “top ten” exposure tips recycled by content creators—yet never achieve the exposure levels that matter. They don’t get low enough to find out whether EMF is central to their challenges, or what degree of reduction might actually make a difference.

That’s why I share both my own experience and the testimonies of others: not as a promise, but as an invitation. Healing thresholds may exist—and if they do, they may reveal themselves only when we go far lower than most people ever attempt.

Threshold One: 0.375 μW/m² RF

When I first learned that synthetic fields affect organic life, I began an aggressive journey of effective avoidance—measuring, remediating, and monitoring in-home exposure levels to the four common types of electromagnetic fields. Within two months, something remarkable happened: my chronic arthritis vanished.

The other symptoms I had accumulated over more than three decades stubbornly remained. That was, until two years later when I moved into a purpose-built home with exposure levels at least 750 times lower.

Threshold Two: <0.0005 μW/m² RF

Thirty days after moving into this new, lower-exposure environment, more troublesome symptoms fell away—gone for good. I didn’t build a low EMF home expecting more healing. My only goal was to keep the arthritis at bay in the face of a rising tide of exposures. So it came as a complete surprise when my “panic attacks,” which had plagued me since 1985, also disappeared. By God’s grace, I have not had a single episode (vs several daily beforehand) in the five years I’ve lived in this new home.

Other reversals followed. My energy levels noticeably improved. Looking back, I realize the arthritis had hurt so much that I hadn’t fully realized how chronically fatigued I had become. In truth, that fatigue may have weighed on my life even more heavily than the arthritis itself.

Without higher RF exposures, my heart no longer misbehaves. I no longer hear a radio station in my head. I am no longer trapped in daily “fight or flight” mode, with its constant strain and the snippy outbursts that once replaced loving kindness.

The more typical EMF-related symptoms (insomnia, brain fog, eye pressure, headaches) reappear with acute exposure, but my sensitivity is lower and my resilience much improved.

Life Between Zero and One

Your results may differ, but I believe getting as close to zero as possible gives you the best chance to see whether synthetic EMF is a significant issue in your life—and where healing may be possible.

If you’re living in a big city with 2,000,000 μW/m² of RF and have the opportunity to reduce that by 99% down to 20,000 μW/m², of course you should do so. Any reduction is worth taking.

It’s important to notice, however, that both exposures are still in the black zone—extreme levels of RF. I don’t know if you’ll experience the kind of reversals I did under those conditions. It’s worth a try, though, as even partial relief may be enough to keep your head above water. But for lasting change, much more may be required.

Most people never get low enough. They spend on half-measures, remain in inappropriate-for-them exposures, and never discover what life feels like at levels where real change becomes possible.

In my case, living in a remote rural area made it possible to go from four-digit extreme RF exposures down to 0.375 μW/m² in my first home, and later to less than 0.0005 μW/m² in my second. That second threshold was about 750 times lower than the first. Both steps brought dramatic improvements, but each produced a different level of healing.

As Professor Olle Johansson mentioned in our recent interview, the only known safe level of exposure to synthetic fields is zero—only the naturally occurring background is safe. Still, I found through personal experience—and hold out hope for others—that meaningful healing may occur somewhere between zero and one across all types of synthetic fields (MF in mG, EF in V/m, RF in μW/m²). This is not a medical opinion, but simply a personal observation drawn from my own journey and from the experiences of many others I’ve spoken with.

How much less than one is required remains an open question. The important thing is the possibility that there may be a level low enough for the body to begin repairing what’s been damaged, even if perfection (zero) is out of reach.

That’s why my story matters. If I had stopped at the first step, I would have believed that arthritis was all I could improve. I would never have known that panic attacks, fatigue, and heart rhythm issues could also disappear—because those only shifted at the second, much lower threshold. Without testing both, I might have assumed EMF wasn’t central to my health at all.

RF Isn’t the Only Issue

RF is the 800-pound gorilla, but it isn’t the only factor. Magnetic fields from current, electric fields from voltage on wiring, and dirty electricity from high-frequency transients can all add to the body’s synthetic load. In my case they were minimal, but in yours any one of them could be just as important as RF.

So why am I focusing here only on RF? Because the other factors were largely irrelevant in my two homes. In the first home, living off-grid, far from others and away from above-ground electrical infrastructure, meant that with the solar inverter switched off I could bring electric field exposures to 0.0 V/m, intermediate frequencies (dirty electricity) to zero, and AC magnetic fields to background levels of 0.02 mG. The only constant synthetic field exposure was 0.375 μW/m² of RF. Household power was switched on for only five minutes at a time, three times a day.

In the second, low-EMF home, my high-use areas measure 0.0 V/m of electric field exposures and 0.03 mG of AC magnetic field exposures—conditions that remain well below what most people would ever imagine possible in ordinary dwellings. And unlike the off-grid setup, these levels are achieved with all circuits energized and living with grid power. Power is available throughout the house as in any normal home—just without the exposures.

As your situation will be different than mine, I suggest you consider all four common types of synthetic exposures.

Finding Your Personal Threshold

Don’t make the mistake of spending time and money on half-measures without first discovering what near-zero exposures can yield. If you never test yourself in a truly reduced environment, you’ll never know whether EMF is even an issue for you, or what level of reduction might matter.

Would it make sense to do whatever it might take to spend a couple of weeks in the lowest-exposure environment you can reasonably manage, simply to observe what you notice? All that’s required are instruments, some practical knowledge, and the willingness to measure and verify. What you discover may be unique to you.

New Online Course Offering

To that end, I need 10 students to help me refine a new course I’m developing:

Rest and Recover: How to Identify Low-EMF Getaways

This online course is far less expensive than hiring someone to assess and remediate a home, yet it gives you an invaluable opportunity: to find out whether EMF is an issue for you—as it was for me—and to begin exploring your own personal thresholds. It includes videos, a student handbook, quizzes, and a live Zoom session to address questions, plus recommendations for practical entry-level meters (which you will need).

You’ll learn how to do a basic EMF assessment on places like a campsite, an Airbnb, or a remote cabin. These skills make it possible to identify lower-exposure environments where you can experience what difference, if any, it makes for you. My goal is to help more people become self-reliant in evaluating exposures, rather than depending on hope or guesswork.

Although the skills are transferable, this course is not about remediating your current home, and it’s not designed to train EMF Consultants. Its focus is straightforward: learning how to find a lower-EMF place to stay for a short time so you can make your own observations.

As a thank-you for helping me refine the class, I’m offering 50% off for the first ten students. Once fully developed, the course will be $698, but for this first group the cost is $349. Enrollment is limited to ten students, first come, first served. To reserve your spot, contact me here.