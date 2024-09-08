I received an urgent dispatch from Gary Lee Duncan, reporting on September 3, 2024. It won't appear on any news channels, be covered by the press, or echo within the narrow bounds of permitted discourse on social media. Only here, in my tiny corner, will this be heard—what the fighting is like as some of the last white zones in the United States are eliminated, one 'service' at a time.

War reporters in the era when the press was considered more free operated independently, often traveling to conflict zones without government or military restrictions. These brave individuals were free to choose where to go, what to report, and how to interpret events, offering unfiltered, often critical perspectives on war and its impact. Their reporting was driven by personal observation, interaction with local populations, and a commitment to uncovering the truth, often at great personal risk, exposing uncomfortable realities about the violence, suffering, and politics of war.

Unlike embedded reporters, independent journalists were not bound by military oversight, allowing for greater autonomy and more diverse, potentially controversial narratives. This freedom was not just a privilege, but a necessity, enabling war reporters to hold governments and militaries accountable, offering a crucial check on power through investigative and eyewitness reporting.

Though out of sync with the progression of episodes one, two, and three, Gary's latest communication can be seen as a dispatch from the front lines. Under intense 'fire,' he takes the time to document what it feels like to experience electromagnetic poisoning in a once pristine area while suffering greatly from its effects. At 78 years old, having recently lost the use of an eye and living a nomadic life, moving from one remaining safe place to the next— this happens.