The ability to conduct a quantitative EMF assessment is life-changing—a new superpower—essential for surviving and thriving amidst 21st-century wireless trespass, the degradation of electric power quality (dirty electricity) and other factors.

It gives you the tools to answer questions most people can only guess at—questions like: Is this place safe for me, considering at least the basic EMF factors, if I’m evaluating for myself? Is it appropriate for my client, based on their specific needs? And perhaps most importantly: Whether sufficient remediation is possible, which specific tactics will bring measurable reductions, and what remediation is likely to cost.

Basically, what we’re talking about is the ability to discern whether a property is currently inhabitable, can be made habitable through remediation, or if it’s better to move on and consider another—based on your needs, or your client’s. This is the superpower I teach.

For the electrically sensitive: you can determine whether a property under consideration is worth the time, energy, and expense of moving—whether it might offer the kind of healing you need—before signing the lease.

When you know how to perform a basic EMF assessment, you can move out of guesswork and into confidence.

Anytime, anywhere — you can actually know.

Not guess.

Not rely on symptoms.

Not try to use your body as a meter and hope for the best.

You don’t have to wait for things to get worse.

You don’t have to wonder what’s happening behind the walls or under the floorboards.

You can walk into a space, take out your tools, and get real answers.

And that changes everything.

The floorplan and readings above documents findings for one of the homes we evaluated during my most recent EMF Consultant Training in January. The homeowner has been sensitive for about 10 years. She left a high-population urban area and relocated to a remote, forested property in search of a quieter electromagnetic environment.

And she found a really good one — but no environment is perfect.

I thought it might be both useful and fun to open this up to my readers. You’ll see the data we gathered during the evaluation, and I’d like to hear your thoughts:

What’s the next breakthrough remediation that could reduce her exposure even further? And how would you achieve it?

Property Snapshot

Single-family home in a remote rural area

10 forested acres with significant terrain variation

Located in a mountainous region with limited infrastructure

No neighbors in view from the home or property

Utility Overview

Electric: Provided by Northern Lights via an underground feed with a dedicated transformer. No above-ground lines visible from the home or anywhere on the property. Opt-out meter in an otherwise generally PLC meter environment.

Phone: Traditional copper landline (POTS)

Internet: HughesNet dish located approximately 100 meters from the home

Wireless: No wireless technology of any kind is used inside the home. No RF-emitting utility meters observed.

Assessment Tools & Units of Measure

Magnetic Fields (MF): NFA 1000, mG

Electric Fields (EF): NFA 1000, V/m

Radio Frequency (RF): Safe & Sound Pro II, µW/m²

Dirty Electricity (DE): Graham-Stetzer Microsurge Meter, GS units

Baseline Readings

All “power off” readings were recorded with the entire home and all outbuildings fully de-energized at the main service disconnect.

EF at 20′ in all directions from home: 0.0 V/m with power off

RF: Extremely low background due to remoteness, topography, and conifer forest density

No “intentional radiators” inside the home (RF)

No measurable electric field from external infrastructure when power is off

Now It’s Your Turn

This is a superior home from an electromagnetic perspective—a rare find and a healing sanctuary. But this is their first professional evaluation, revealing that there’s still more that can be done—more that’s worth doing—for a sensitive client.

If this were your client — or your home — what would your next step be?

What do you think of this overall electromagnetic environment, compared with where you live?

What stands out to you as the obvious electromagnetic mystery in this house? Once someone tells me what the mystery is, I’ll let you know more.

What questions about the basic survey do you have?

Where do you see an opportunity for a meaningful next breakthrough?

Drop your thoughts in the comments.

If attaining this new superpower intrigues you I have one spot left for Session Two of next month’s EMF Consultant Training.