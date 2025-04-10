The ability to conduct a quantitative EMF assessment is life-changing—a new superpower—essential for surviving and thriving amidst 21st-century wireless trespass, the degradation of electric power quality (dirty electricity) and other factors.
It gives you the tools to answer questions most people can only guess at—questions like: Is this place safe for me, considering at least the basic EMF factors, if I’m evaluating for myself? Is it appropriate for my client, based on their specific needs? And perhaps most importantly: Whether sufficient remediation is possible, which specific tactics will bring measurable reductions, and what remediation is likely to cost.
Basically, what we’re talking about is the ability to discern whether a property is currently inhabitable, can be made habitable through remediation, or if it’s better to move on and consider another—based on your needs, or your client’s. This is the superpower I teach.
For the electrically sensitive: you can determine whether a property under consideration is worth the time, energy, and expense of moving—whether it might offer the kind of healing you need—before signing the lease.
When you know how to perform a basic EMF assessment, you can move out of guesswork and into confidence.
Anytime, anywhere — you can actually know.
Not guess.
Not rely on symptoms.
Not try to use your body as a meter and hope for the best.
You don’t have to wait for things to get worse.
You don’t have to wonder what’s happening behind the walls or under the floorboards.
You can walk into a space, take out your tools, and get real answers.
And that changes everything.
The floorplan and readings above documents findings for one of the homes we evaluated during my most recent EMF Consultant Training in January. The homeowner has been sensitive for about 10 years. She left a high-population urban area and relocated to a remote, forested property in search of a quieter electromagnetic environment.
And she found a really good one — but no environment is perfect.
I thought it might be both useful and fun to open this up to my readers. You’ll see the data we gathered during the evaluation, and I’d like to hear your thoughts:
What’s the next breakthrough remediation that could reduce her exposure even further? And how would you achieve it?
Property Snapshot
Single-family home in a remote rural area
10 forested acres with significant terrain variation
Located in a mountainous region with limited infrastructure
No neighbors in view from the home or property
Utility Overview
Electric: Provided by Northern Lights via an underground feed with a dedicated transformer. No above-ground lines visible from the home or anywhere on the property. Opt-out meter in an otherwise generally PLC meter environment.
Phone: Traditional copper landline (POTS)
Internet: HughesNet dish located approximately 100 meters from the home
Wireless: No wireless technology of any kind is used inside the home. No RF-emitting utility meters observed.
Assessment Tools & Units of Measure
Magnetic Fields (MF): NFA 1000, mG
Electric Fields (EF): NFA 1000, V/m
Radio Frequency (RF): Safe & Sound Pro II, µW/m²
Dirty Electricity (DE): Graham-Stetzer Microsurge Meter, GS units
Baseline Readings
All “power off” readings were recorded with the entire home and all outbuildings fully de-energized at the main service disconnect.
EF at 20′ in all directions from home: 0.0 V/m with power off
RF: Extremely low background due to remoteness, topography, and conifer forest density
No “intentional radiators” inside the home (RF)
No measurable electric field from external infrastructure when power is off
Now It’s Your Turn
This is a superior home from an electromagnetic perspective—a rare find and a healing sanctuary. But this is their first professional evaluation, revealing that there’s still more that can be done—more that’s worth doing—for a sensitive client.
If this were your client — or your home — what would your next step be?
What do you think of this overall electromagnetic environment, compared with where you live?
What stands out to you as the obvious electromagnetic mystery in this house? Once someone tells me what the mystery is, I’ll let you know more.
What questions about the basic survey do you have?
Where do you see an opportunity for a meaningful next breakthrough?
Drop your thoughts in the comments.
If attaining this new superpower intrigues you I have one spot left for Session Two of next month’s EMF Consultant Training.
Here’s where we are in unraveling the mystery and determining the next steps in remediation. We’ve completed step one: identifying the obvious electromagnetic mystery—a persistent electric field (EF) even after de-energizing the home. What remains is to answer some key questions: What's causing the persistent EF? What major remediation is impacted by the persistent EF? What’s your next step in remediating this for a sensitive client? And how does the overall EMF environment in this home compare to what you’re accustomed to in your own living environment?
Here's the cause of the persistent EF (response below to Eric):Would you believe the source was a POTS phone line—confirmed by disconnecting it at the network interface device (NID)? Interesting, right? A phone line runs at -48V DC relative to ground, so under normal conditions, it shouldn’t be producing an AC electric field.
Now, we can either discuss how that might be happening—or move straight to remediation so we can implement a [solution/device/system] in the [room/area/project].
It's been a while since I performed a comprehensive EMR assessment, and I don't know what units are being used here, but the electric field readings stood out and suggest a need to call an electrician in and correct wiring errors, which are common in the US. I haven't encountered this issue in Japan, but I had evidence of it in New Zealand. As a child in the US, I recall certain houses where my cat allergy was manageable, and others where I would run out sneezing my head off. In Russia, I had no trouble at all with my cat allergy, though cats were ubiquitous, until people started setting up computer equipment at home in the late 1990s. Each time they switched it on, I'd have a raging allergy within 20 min., lasting about 4 hours after they switched it off.