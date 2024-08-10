What’s Meant by Uninhabitable?

There are always ways to reduce personal or familial synthetic EMF exposures within a home. I’ve yet to assess a home where we couldn’t make measurable reductions. That said, sometimes even with the improvements that can be made, it’s not enough to meet the specific needs of an individual or family. If this occurs, the home becomes uninhabitable for them—they simply can’t live there and achieve their synthetic EMF exposure goals.

Ultimately, it’s the individual or family who must decide what is livable and what isn’t, based on their unique needs and circumstances, which may vary over time. It’s a deeply personal decision, and it’s not for me or anyone else to make that judgment. My role is to provide the necessary information and support to help them make an informed choice about their environment.

An important part of my work is helping clients understand land or home exposures before they make a purchase, ensuring they don’t end up making expensive mistakes. These “hurry-up” evaluations are thorough assessments that need to be completed within a defined period, as stipulated in a purchase contract. It breaks my heart when people who haven’t taken this logical precaution end up with an irredeemable piece of land or home from a synthetic EMF exposure perspective, according to their needs.

Here’s the story of one such situation.

Case Study

A young family moves from the city to a beautiful log home in the country, seeking a quiet life with animal husbandry, gardening, and other outdoor work activities for their children. Before purchasing the property, they conduct a typical home inspection but neglect to assess the synthetic electromagnetic environment.

Shortly after moving in, the parents noticed troubling behavioral changes in their children. One day, the mother reflected on a cell tower barely visible through the trees—a detail they had noticed before the purchase but had assumed that the roughly ¼ to ½ mile distance would be safe.

Concerned, they arrange for an EMF evaluation and discover that the home and grounds are flooded with extreme levels of synthetic electric fields and radio-frequency radiation. While creating safer sleeping areas for the family may be possible, doing so would require costly and invasive renovations, including covering the interior's attractive log walls. The rest of the home and property would remain heavily exposed to synthetic EMFs.

The family is left grappling with the harsh reality that their dream of a peaceful, healthy rural life cannot be achieved in this home and location due to levels of synthetic EMF exposure unacceptable to them. When certain mothers expect a child, they are especially concerned about environmental exposures during pregnancy.

The couple decides that the mother will temporarily stay at a nearby place with lower EMF exposures while they search for a better homestead. Educated on the basics of terrain and infrastructure, they identify a more suitable property and have it assessed for synthetic EMF exposures. Confident that they can achieve their desired exposure levels with acceptable remediation efforts and esthetics, they move into the new homestead.

Remarkably, within two days of settling in, the children's behavioral anomalies disappear.

Discussion

The story concludes on a very happy note.

The extreme electric fields in the original home were likely due to the high-voltage distribution lines visible at the county road. These lines caused severe to extreme levels of exposure even when the house's power was completely shut off. These fields impacted much of the front half of the property, making it untenable for the family.

The radio-frequency radiation situation at the original home was even more dire. Even if the family could have perfectly addressed the radio-frequency radiation inside the house, their desired outdoor lifestyle would have been impossible. The children, who were expected to spend significant time working and playing outdoors, would have been exposed to unacceptable radiation levels, making it impossible to enjoy the natural environment around their home safely. This realization further underscored the necessity of finding a new, safer homestead.

Most of the RF in the new home was internally generated, not from external sources like cell towers and neighbors. The new house, initially a "smart" house filled with extreme levels of radio-frequency radiation, offered a solution. Since the radiation-emitting elements were not wired into the home, it was possible to transform the environment from "smart" to safe in under two hours by simply removing each battery-powered element before the family moved in. The family was willing to transition to a wired security system, eliminating much radio-frequency radiation. Additionally, the radio-frequency emitting utility meter and above-ground electrical distribution lines on the new property might be relocated a safe distance from the house.

With these adjustments, the family could achieve their vision of a peaceful, healthy rural life free from unacceptable synthetic EMF exposures.

Conclusion

Situations like this happen often. It's a mistake to assume that a country home is automatically safe from synthetic EMF exposure. Every home presents its unique challenges, which can only be uncovered through careful assessment.

After realizing they made a grave mistake in purchasing a home, I've had several clients who could immediately buy another one before selling the first, allowing for a relatively seamless transition for the family. However, this option is out of reach for most people due to financial constraints.

What about families that:

Can't afford to buy two homes simultaneously to make a seamless transition?

Will never be able to make a transition, or won't be able to make it 'in time'?

Never make the correlation between health and synthetic EMF exposure?

Make the correlation, but are sold a bill of goods that don't reduce familial exposures?

There are many more "what ifs," but let's leave it there for now. Please consider the electromagnetic implications before committing to a new living environment – no matter where you live.

