Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published We took the road less traveled by, Where unseen forces dimmed the sky, And yet we found, through trial and strife, A way to live, a richer life.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Gary roams the desert's breath, Escaping man-made fields of death. I built my shelter, safe and still, Guided by a higher will.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Though paths diverged, our hearts aligned, In serving others, peace we find. For those who seek, an open door— Abundance waits, and so much more.

I go out of my way to find and speak with long-term survivors of electromagnetic poisoning in hopes of acquiring wisdom on the topic. Survival is no easy task, and while many succumb, those who take the necessary steps to live apart from synthetic exposures can find an abundant life waiting for them. I’ve seen this before, and am experiencing it myself.

In this episode, Gary and I reflect on nearly 70 years of combined experience surviving electromagnetic poisoning and discuss how we live. We chose two very different paths to navigate the unprecedented normalization of overwriting the natural electromagnetic environment, created for our health and well-being, with a synthetic version that we—and other life forms—experience as toxic.

Gary lives a nomadic lifestyle in the desert Southwest, always on the move, spending time in the few remaining pristine places that still support life. I live in a specially designed home. Gary recognized what was harming him early on, while I suffered for over thirty years before discovering the true nature of the problem.

We both lead unconventional lifestyles and, I suppose, have unconventional outlooks on life. The way Gary answered the question, “How do you live?” was truly beautiful. Let me know if his answer resonates with you and

please enjoy part four of this series...