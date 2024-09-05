If you’ve not experienced parts one and two of this series, I encourage you to do so before experiencing part three.

Gary, now 78 years old, is “a monocular human” due to a recent traumatic accident. I learned about this the same way you did, hearing the first mention in the audio of part two.

In part three, Gary shares the details, including how the accident happened, the helicopter evacuation, medical treatment, and prognoses.

Surprisingly, Gary takes this opportunity to discuss his philosophy of “looking for the gift” in the midst of tribulation and how that practice has served him.

Other topics in part three include:

Use of his fictional writing to spread awareness

Details on his National Endowment for the Arts Novelist award

ADSC Standard

The first mention of Gary’s ‘meridian basis on electro sensitization’

Gary’s thesis is that those with robust and vibrant immune systems suffer the most from electromagnetic and chemical poisoning.

Stimulus addiction facilitates electromagnetic poisoning, just like alcohol addiction facilitates alcoholism.

I hope you’ll enjoy more electromagnetic wisdom from a 30+ year survivor.

