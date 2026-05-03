Image by the author, from a field trip with a previous class.

A quick update.

The second student for the May 18–22 training is not able to attend as planned.

That leaves one seat available.

If you’ve been considering the training, this is your window.

I’ll finalize enrollment by this Friday.

This is the same apprenticeship-style format I described previously.

I outlined the original vision in this post.

Two students.

Five full days.

Direct, mentored work in client homes.

Training like this—small, mentored, and hands-on, in real client homes—is rare in this field.

Learning both disciplines:

Accurate EMF assessment.

Effective, physics-based remediation.

Not theory.

Not general advice.

But disciplined, hands-on practice—measuring, interpreting, and translating findings into real-world reduction strategies.

If you’ve felt the need in your own life—or seen it in others—

and you’re ready to move beyond surface-level solutions,

this is the work.

Because without accurate assessment, reduction cannot be proven.

And without remediation, assessment doesn’t change anything.

This opening requires someone who can move quickly.

Travel arrangements will need to be made.

And we will begin with a conversation to determine if this is a good fit—for both of us.

If this resonates, complete this contact form.

I’ll review submissions promptly and reach out to schedule a call.

