Keith’s Substack

Keith’s Substack

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Rosemarie Russell's avatar
Rosemarie Russell
2d

Excellent information for everyone!

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Yeowoman
4h

Something has changed recently too. I used to be able to put a phone in a steel box and it would be uncontactable . Now I can ring a phone inside one or even 2 steel boxes. The signal strength has increased significantly.

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