A dear friend, moving once again, noticed something unexpected: the emptier her home became, the stronger the effects of wireless radiation seemed to be.

For years, she has lived without RF-emitting devices in her home. What she was experiencing came from what remained.

I explained why—and realized her observation points to something far more important than a passing curiosity. It reveals something essential about the character of RF radiation inside living spaces.

It struck me that the explanation might be of broader interest.

It’s helpful to understand the basic nature of radiofrequency (RF) radiation sources in the home—WiFi routers, Bluetooth devices, cell phones, and the growing constellation of “smart” technologies. These are not static influences. They are dynamic, ever-changing fields that fill interior space, interact with everything they encounter, and fluctuate based on use, distance, and environment. What appears invisible and benign is, in reality, highly active—with impacts far beyond the obvious.

Boundary Interaction

As RF radiation moves through a home, each time it encounters a boundary between materials—air to drywall, drywall to wood, glass to open space—the interaction can be described in three ways: reflection, absorption, and transmission. A portion of the energy is reflected back, a portion passes through, and a portion is absorbed within the material. As the transmitted portion continues on, this same process repeats at every boundary it encounters.

The degree to which a material reflects, absorbs, or transmits RF energy depends on several factors—its density, composition, thickness, moisture content, and the frequency of the signal itself. Materials commonly referred to as “shielding” tend to reflect and/or absorb more energy, reducing what continues through. By contrast, typical building materials—drywall, wood framing, and glass—often allow significant transmission, meaning RF radiation passes through walls far more easily than most people realize.

Visualizing RF

A helpful way to visualize this is with visible light from one or more bulbs placed around a room. Imagine a single bare bulb in the center. Light radiates outward, reflecting off walls, ceilings, and furniture. Even in this simple case, brightness is not uniform. Some areas are brighter, others dimmer, depending on distance, angle, and the reflective or absorptive properties of nearby surfaces.

Now add multiple bulbs—perhaps one in each corner, another in a lamp near a chair. Each source emits its own field of light, and these fields overlap. In some locations, light from multiple sources combines to create brighter regions. In others, shadows, obstructions, and geometry reduce the intensity. The result is a non-uniform pattern of illumination that varies from place to place—sometimes quite dramatically.

Now consider what happens when the room is emptied. Furniture, rugs, and soft materials—things that once absorbed energy—are removed. What remains are harder, more reflective surfaces. Light becomes harsher, more scattered, more prone to bouncing throughout the space. The room feels different.

RF radiation behaves in a similar way, but without the benefit of human sight. In a typical home, there are often multiple RF sources operating simultaneously—routers, phones, televisions, nearby networks, and more. Their signals reflect off surfaces, pass through walls, and interact with one another. At any given point in a room, the measured intensity is the result of this complex combination of direct paths, reflections, and material interactions.

Surveillance

There is another implication of these same physical properties that is worth briefly noting.

Because RF signals pass through walls, reflect off objects, and are altered by movement, they carry information about the spaces they move through. Changes in these signals—caused by a person walking, shifting position, or even remaining still—can be detected and interpreted under controlled conditions. Research has demonstrated the ability to infer motion, occupancy, and coarse human form using nothing more than ambient RF signals.

This is not a separate phenomenon—it is a direct consequence of the same interactions already described: reflection, absorption, and transmission. When a signal fills a space, interacts with everything in it, and can be measured externally, the boundaries of that space are no longer defined solely by its walls.

While my work focuses primarily on physiological considerations, it is important to recognize that the character of RF radiation carries implications beyond health alone.

Location Matters

RF measurements can vary significantly—even over small distances. A location just a few feet away may show a much higher or lower reading, not because the source changed, but because the geometry of the space changes based on relative location. Remove absorptive materials, and reflections increase. Change the layout, and the field reorganizes. What appears stable is, in reality, highly dependent on position within the space.

This is also one reason why, when I teach new consultants, we focus our evaluations only on the in-home locations where people spend significant time. A dose of any type of radiation is best characterized as intensity multiplied by duration. A brief excursion through a higher field may be far less relevant than a lower-level exposure sustained for hours each night in a sleeping area. Understanding where people live, rest, and recover within the space is far more important than chasing isolated peak readings.

The Need for Professional Guidance

It also explains why shielding, when implemented without a full understanding of the environment, can produce unexpected—and sometimes counterproductive—results. Returning to the light analogy, imagine placing a reflective panel on one wall. You might expect it to reduce light in a certain area, but instead it redirects and concentrates it elsewhere. RF behaves the same way. Partial or poorly placed shielding can increase intensity in adjacent areas—or even within the very space you’re attempting to protect.

This is not a domain for guesswork.

Accurate assessment requires proper instrumentation, disciplined measurement techniques, and a working understanding of how RF energy behaves in real environments. But assessment alone is not enough. It must be paired with effective remediation—grounded in the same physics, applied with care, and verified through measurement. Without this, well-intentioned efforts can easily make conditions worse rather than better. Professional guidance is not a luxury in this context—it is often the difference between meaningful reduction and unintended amplification.

Conclusion

And even when approached correctly, there is a more fundamental reality that must be acknowledged.

RF radiation fills space, passes through common building materials, reflects unpredictably, and persists as long as sources remain active. It cannot be negotiated with, reasoned with, or selectively ignored. The allure of wireless convenience obscures this, but does not change it.

The only rational long-term strategy is complete avoidance—living in an environment where RF radiation is not present at measurable levels. Whether that means creating a special home or seeking out a truly pristine location, the objective is the same: remove the source, rather than attempting to manage its consequences within the living space.

Shielding is always the last choice.

In a world where constant exposure is considered normal—and even desirable—total avoidance may sound extreme. But once you understand the character of RF radiation, it becomes clear that what is commonly accepted is not necessarily what is wise.

What presents itself as a servant of convenience reveals, in truth, a consistent and unyielding adversary.