After graduation, as the last students departed from our beautiful facility nestled in the mountains by the lake, I unpacked my portable recording studio and recorded my weekly audio podcast.

In the podcast, I spoke about the motivation for the 10,000 new EMF consultants we need in the U.S. alone, my three new graduates now equipped to serve their local communities, and how training new consultants for EMF assessment is best done on-site, in client homes, under the guidance of an experienced mentor—a key element missing in every other EMF training program I’m familiar with.

It felt good to teach again, something I began in the 70s, training lifeguards. All these years later, I realize I’m still training rescuers of a kind—those who can save people from toxic electromagnetic environments.

Ten thousand is an ambitious yet attainable goal. Achieving it will require disintermediation and decentralization, embracing innovative approaches—such as openly sharing information often guarded as ‘trade secrets’—and fostering students’ aspirations to become trainers. Eventually, we’ll also need an online course to accommodate those unable to travel or afford in-person training.

The next in-person class, God willing, will take place in May.

Over the years, I’ve understood that some careers require you to start before fully mastering them. Helping people in local communities with EMF issues is one of those fields where learning happens through practice. To truly grow, you must begin conducting in-home assessments, as the hands-on experience serves as both training and a path to lifelong mastery.

Electromagnetic survival comes down to a single principle: removing oneself from toxic exposures. Achieving this requires one essential approach: accurate assessment paired with effective remediation, which results in a measurable reduction in exposure.

Last week, I taught my students enough to start serving. They drilled on the 20% of knowledge needed to address 80% of the most common issues, and they now have a “back office” for ongoing mentorship with me. One day, they too can develop the expertise to share EMF knowledge and, if they choose, guide others on their own journeys.

Here’s the secret: all the best EMF consultants I know followed this path—learning enough to begin and advancing through mentorship often unseen by their clients. For this profession, I believe there is no other way.

My total immersion program prepares participants to start serving in just one week. It includes a blend of lectures, skill practice, field trips, and, most importantly, in-home mentored EMF assessments conducted with me. Remarkably, even before graduating, two of my three students had already secured their first evaluation commitments.

Some people are driven by a deep desire to serve, while others follow different paths. If your life’s pattern reveals you to be among those called to serve, I invite you to listen to the podcast below and consider joining the 10,000 through my workshop this May. Together, we can change the world. This is how we can win.

