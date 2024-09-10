A tiny house, designed with robust EMF countermeasures, can enable remarkable opportunities for those suffering from electromagnetic poisoning.

I've had the privilege of contributing to the design and construction of homes, from literal mansions to modest dwellings, each unique in their resilience to synthetic EMF. However, this tiny house project was especially personal. After mold poisoning left my son electrically sensitive, he needed an EMF-resilient structure, so he, a skilled carpenter, built the house while I developed the EMF countermeasures. Through this experience, I’ve come to truly appreciate the versatility of the tiny house form. Its key advantages include strong resilience to dirty electricity (DE), electric fields (EF), and radio frequency (RF) radiation, along with the portability to relocate when environmental RF exposures make a location unlivable.