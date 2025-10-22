In a recent conversation with Professor Olle Johansson we discussed the concept of Tinnitus (ringing, buzzing, hissing, clicking, roaring, or whooshing in one or both ears) as a sentinel symptom of EHS.

In a small cohort of self-identified EHS participants, every subject spontaneously reported tinnitus. This pattern suggests tinnitus may function as a sentinel symptom--easily recognized by sufferers and clinicians. While this does not make tinnitus diagnostic, it elevates a testable hypothesis: compared with matched controls, tinnitus

prevalence, intensity, and exposure-linked variability will be higher in EHS, and will track with real-world RF/EMF exposures and potentially abate under effective avoidance.

Here’s the intriguing 49 second discussion:

So, here’s the question, dear reader, how about you? Here’s a quick 1 question survey:

In one week I plan to post the results in the comment section.

Yes, I realize my poll is prompted, but thought it might provide an interesting data point.

Here’s the study upon which Professor Johansson relied: Holmboe G, Johansson O, “Symptombeskrivning samt förekomst av IgE och positiv Phadiatop Combi hos personer med funktionsnedsättningen elöverkänslighet”, (=”Description of symptoms as well as occurrence of IgE and positive Phadiatop Combi in persons with the physical impairment electrohypersensitivity”, in Swedish), Medicinsk Access 2005; 1 (5): 58-63