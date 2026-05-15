Keith’s Substack

Keith’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
jacquelyn sauriol's avatar
jacquelyn sauriol
2h

'In his view, modern smart meters introduce added complexity, new failure modes, and potential inaccuracies—without delivering proportional benefits.' To add, I think the death and damage to bodies and property caused by the EMF spikes is considered a proportional benefit to the 'Malthusians in charge'.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Keith Cutter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture