The title of this essay is intentionally ironic, drawing from the United States Marine Corps Rifleman’s Creed popularized in Full Metal Jacket : “This is my rifle. There are many like it, but this one is mine…” The creed describes a Marine’s intimate familiarity with, dependence upon, and mastery of his weapon. My adaptation asks a different question entirely: if the modern “smart” meter functions as an instrument of surveillance, control, or harm, whose weapon is it? Certainly not yours.

The inverse square law teaches that the closest radiation sources are often of dramatically greater significance than distant sources. In practical terms, a so-called “smart” meter attached directly to your home may account for a higher intensity of RF exposure than even a nearby cell tower.

In my opinion, the idea that a third party can attach a pulse-modulated RF transmitter directly to a private residence—with essentially no meaningful consent—is beyond the pale.

From a practical EMF reduction standpoint, the solutions remain straightforward and universal across all radiation exposures: remove the source whenever possible—always the preferred approach—increase distance from the source where removal is not possible, and employ carefully implemented shielding when necessary. From an Independent EMF Consultant perspective, those three principles remain foundational.

However, in August of 2024, during episode 93 of my weekly audio podcast, also on YouTube, I shared my conversation with Sean Polacik, an instrumentation and electrical technician with nearly two decades of experience. Our discussion expanded beyond synthetic radiation exposure alone (plus dirty electricity) and examined a number of additional concerns surrounding modern “smart” meters.

Sean discussed how these devices are not traditional meters in the historical sense, but rather networked computing systems capable of detailed data collection. We explored his concerns that residential load imbalances and other issues may introduce billing inaccuracies, that these systems enable remote disconnection of electrical service—potentially without direct human intervention—and that the dirty electricity generated by the meters themselves may even influence their measurement accuracy. He also explained how homeowners can identify whether they have the less expensive non-Blondel meter designs associated with potentially greater measurement error, along with broader concerns regarding surveillance capabilities and the expanded opportunities such interconnected systems may present for malicious actors.

We began by distinguishing traditional analog meters from today’s so-called “smart” meters. Sean explained that modern meters are not simple measuring devices at all—they are multifunctional computing systems. While they still record kilowatt-hour usage, they also track time-of-use patterns and can even identify specific appliance signatures within a home. This allows for detailed behavioral data collection, extending well beyond basic billing.

Another key difference is connectivity. Smart meters allow utilities to remotely monitor usage and disconnect power without sending a technician. While operationally efficient, this also introduces potential vulnerabilities, including unauthorized access and system-level risks.

By contrast, older analog meters operated on a straightforward electromechanical principle. They measured real power continuously by using voltage and current to drive a spinning aluminum disk—simple, direct, and remarkably reliable. Because of this design, they were largely unaffected by harmonics or so-called dirty electricity.

Analog meters also included simple internal features—such as closely spaced metal tabs—that could allow an arc to form under extreme voltage conditions. While not a true surge protection system, this reflects the inherently rugged, tolerant design of analog meters in contrast to the greater sensitivity of modern electronics-based designs.

Smart meters, on the other hand, rely on sampling rather than continuous measurement. They estimate power usage by taking discrete readings of voltage and current and calculating averages. Many use Hall effect sensors to infer current indirectly by measuring magnetic fields. This approach introduces potential inaccuracies, especially in environments where power quality is less than ideal.

We then turned to the issue of standards and calibration. Current ANSI testing protocols require meters to be evaluated under ideal conditions—pure sine wave input with no distortion. However, smart meters themselves generate electrical noise due to their internal switching power supplies. This creates a contradiction: the device may not perform the same way in real-world conditions as it does under laboratory testing.

Further complicating matters, most residential meters fall into a category (Form 2S, non-Blondel compliant) that is not required to undergo harmonic distortion testing. These meters assume balanced electrical loads across phases—a condition rarely met in actual homes—introducing another source of potential error.

Sean also noted that certification can be performed in-house by utilities if they operate qualifying labs, raising questions about independence in the verification process.

Finally, we discussed additional sources of error, such as internal clock drift in meters that are no longer synchronized to a network time source, which can affect time-based calculations over time.

In closing, Sean made his position clear: the older analog meters, with their simplicity and proven reliability, represent a more trustworthy approach. In his view, modern smart meters introduce added complexity, new failure modes, and potential inaccuracies—without delivering proportional benefits.