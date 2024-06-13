The push for widespread adoption of Electric Vehicles (EVs) is often heralded as a forward-thinking solution to various challenges. However, from an electromagnetic perspective, this agenda may create unforeseen disasters of epic proportions.

The involuntary exposure to synthetic electromagnetic fields (EMFs) from EV charging and use affects everyone in proximity, even those who are aware of the risks and take precautions.

In my work, I have seen how even a single neighbor with an EV charging station can have devastating effects on a client whose home shares the same transformer. Imagine if every home had this same problem. Based on my experiences as an Independent EMF Consultant, this opinion piece explores the numerous and significant electromagnetic challenges posed by the EV agenda, highlighting the potential impacts on residential environments and broader communities.