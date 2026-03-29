A Verdict Framed in Psychological Terms

Addiction-causing algorithms were declared harmful in a California courtroom on March 25, 2026, when a Los Angeles jury found Meta Platforms (Instagram) and Google (YouTube) liable for designing addictive platforms, awarding $6 million in damages. The case was framed entirely in terms of psychological harm—compulsive use, sleep disruption, anxiety, and depression—while ignoring the unavoidable physiological consequence of that same compulsive use: sustained and intensified RF radiation exposure.

Transmission, Not Just Time

Every notification, every scroll, every additional hour of engagement is not merely time spent—it is transmission. It alters the electromagnetic environment around the user and around the infrastructure required to sustain that connection. Continuous interaction demands continuous emission, increasing personal exposure while simultaneously justifying the expansion of the system that produces it.

What the court treated as a behavioral problem is inseparable from a physical one.