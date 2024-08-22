Poetry and Photography Gary Lee Duncan

In part one, Gary told the story of his awakening – the sudden awareness that synthetic EMF was at the heart of his suffering, along with synthetic chemical exposures.

Part two explores the intriguing parallels between Gary and Keith's lives. Gary shares what led him to leave his lucrative career as a "cabinet maker to the stars," where his journey took him next, the nature of the exposures he encountered, and how his health steadily improved as he gradually followed the advice to eliminate synthetic chemical and EMF exposures from his life.

Experiencing relief for the first time since his suffering began, Gary embarked on a "new life" free from pain in the wilds of Western Colorado 30 years ago.

Gary also shares his thoughts on the calculus of electromagnetic healing, considering sensitivity, resilience, and one other factor I'll let you hear about in the interview.

We conclude this segment on a sad note that I won't reveal in writing. I want you to experience the news as I did during our interview, hearing it for the first time.

We were on a roll from a production standpoint, creating nearly 9 minutes of content in just 2 1/2 months from May to mid-July 2024.

