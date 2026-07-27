Keith’s Substack

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yantra's avatar
yantra
12h

excellent article Keith. great points.

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1 reply by Keith Cutter
ClearMiddle's avatar
ClearMiddle
1d

I'm curious to know if you have encountered Brad Huddleston. I'm not recommending him, just curious. His website doesn't directly expose very much, although books are available for sale, but I've seen a video of one of his presentations where he speaks in detail about matters related to what you have written about here, but taking a different approach than EMF/EMI.

One of the books is titled _Digital Cocaine_.

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