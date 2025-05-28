Keith’s Substack

Dave
3d

As one that has worked 35 years in ground communications at NASA, I can verify all of what you just said on RF to cell 'phones. I have never had one for these reasons, and have been warning about not only the RF effects, but the psychological and physical destruction caused by addiction to these things for over 23 years. But no one cares or believes me. I call it the "digital trap". "No one will be able to buy or sell without the number of his name". Now where have I heard that before? If you are not politically "correct", you starve. Thanks: Dave Watkins. --- Retired RF and audio systems engineer.

Mary Redeker
2d

Keep in mind we are all reading this article on our “toxic electronic devices”!

