Completely unaware of the life-and-death struggle humanity faces today, a dear friend recently told me, “The smartphone is the world’s greatest invention.” In a way, he’s absolutely right—it just happens to be the greatest invention for our undoing, not our benefit.

While it’s clear that—even in our weakened condition today—individuals, families, communities, and nations might still resist an overt campaign of mass death and diminishment of human potential, the same cannot be said if those very individuals, families, and communities freely embrace the carefully engineered mechanisms of their own undoing.

That’s the brilliance—and the horror—of it: no coercion is needed when people willingly choose the very tools designed to dismantle their health, agency, and connection to what is real. And so, if there is to be any hope, we must begin by reclaiming what has quietly been surrendered.

How do you induce people to destroy themselves and their children? By persuading them that the toxic exposures they accept, the re-patterning of their minds, and their surrender to a virtual life over a real one—all in pursuit of otherwise unattainable synthetic levels of convenience, amusement, and stimulation—are not only in their best interest, but freely chosen: a path to fulfillment, even redemption, rather than destruction.

In this way, there will be no resistance—and no escape—even for those with greater wisdom. Blind acceptance of ever-increasing exposures to a type of radiation never proven to be harmless, yet essential to these mechanisms, will not merely persist—it will become mandatory—the entire world will become a “service area” affecting all life on earth. Human existence will continue unopposed only to the extent that it conforms to the prescribed algorithms.

And since awareness always precedes control, the first step is to understand that the life we have each accepted—whether in part or in full—was engineered by those who hold no regard for human life, dignity, meaning, or for the sanctity of the created order. But our voluntary blind acceptance can end. We can learn to quantify personal and familial exposures and reduce them—not with harmonizers or similar false methods, but through the simple, proven strategies of source removal within our homes, increased distance from environmental exposures, and, when necessary, proper shielding as a last resort.

By recognizing that our acceptance of this synthetic life is rooted in addiction and the impulse to conform, we can begin to show our children that a real life—anchored in presence, meaning, and truth—is far more fulfilling. We can teach them that conformity to imposed ideals is not noble, and that reducing reliance is not only possible but life-giving. The same well-proven strategies that break addictive cycles—and the clarity that comes from understanding the nature of the trap—can light the way out.

The example we set for our own children and grandchildren is paramount, for in the end, they will not do as we say—they will do as we do. If true freedom and organic life are to prevail, we must lead by living it ourselves. Our habits, our choices, and our quiet refusals to comply with the synthetic script will teach more than words ever could. It begins with us.

Here’s the first step: Today, affirm your commitment to begin the journey—set aside at lease one hour without the use of technology each day. Each week, set aside one full day. And each year, set aside one entire week. Let that time be a return to what is real—unmediated life, unfiltered presence, and undivided attention. Begin small, but begin. Commit to a 12-step addiction program if needed to achieve a life more real than synthetic with the understanding that the algorithms create addiction and dependence.

Step Two—undertaken alongside Step One: Quantify your personal and familial levels of radiation exposure by enngaging a trusted professional, and together develop and implement a plan for maximum reduction within your home. Then, make the hard but necessary determination: is your current home inhabitable long-term from a synthetic radiation perspective? If not, identify and pursue a new location that is truly safe. Yes, this will require great sacrifice. Your friends and family may not understand, and they likely won’t support you. But just as the flight attendant says to place your own oxygen mask on first, the same principle applies here: you must secure your own well-being before you can effectively help anyone else.

The days of passive hope are over. What we face is not merely a technological shift, but a total redefinition of life itself—one that threatens to erase what it means to be human. If we are to reclaim health, agency, and meaning—not just for ourselves, but for our children and grandchildren—we must act. Not someday. Now.

Freedom will not be preserved by rhetoric, nor by waiting for others to awaken. It will be preserved only by those willing to live differently—those willing to sacrifice comfort for truth, illusion for reality, and convenience for life. The choice is still ours. But not for long.

I’ve been building a plan for this survival since 2022, recorded in my weekly audio podcast, The EMF Remedy. It includes several interviews with Shannon and everything from the valuable Episode 11—“Finding the Best Qualified EMF Consultant in Your Local Area”—to the mindset, methods, and skills you’ll need to protect your family and reclaim a life worth living. This modern plague can be resisted. But not alone. Let’s begin.

And when it’s released, I urge you to read Shannon Rowan’s forthcoming book. Her insights and her story—hard-won and powerfully told—will help you see just how far we’ve fallen, and how far we can rise again if we choose to live in truth.