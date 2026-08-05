Every once in a while I have a conversation that changes not only how I think about this work, but also how I describe it. My latest discussion with Andrew McAfee was one of those conversations.

This interview with Andrew McAfee is one of them.

Many people entering the EMF world focus first on wireless technologies—cell towers, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and smartphones. Those exposures matter. But what if some of the most important problems are hidden inside the electrical system of the home itself?

Andrew has spent years tracing electrical current where it shouldn’t be, identifying wiring errors, diagnosing magnetic fields, studying contact current, and asking difficult questions about the way North America’s electrical grid was designed. He challenges assumptions that few people—even within the EMF community—are willing to examine.

We also discuss Green Bank, West Virginia, the need for EMF exclusion facilities, the growing impact of AI data centers, and why Andrew believes electrical sentience is not a disease but an important warning system.

For those who support my work through a paid subscription, I like to provide early access as a special thank you. Your generosity makes these interviews, essays, and investigations possible, and I’m genuinely grateful for it.

Below the paywall you’ll find my detailed interview outline and a link to the video recording.

Thank you for making this work possible.