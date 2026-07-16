Production schedules vary across my three primary distribution channels, with the weekly audio podcast often being the first place I publish. Such was the case with my second interview with Christof Plothe, D.O.—one of the most thoughtful voices of our time concerning electromagnetic poisoning, whose perspective has been shaped by more than three decades of clinical observation, a deep knowledge of the published scientific literature, his own published research, and his work with the World Council for Health.

It is my pleasure now to share that interview on Substack.

One advantage of delayed publication is that the intervening time allows new thoughts to form and earlier observations to be viewed within a broader context. Over the past year, conversations with Shannon Rowan, Professor Olle Johansson, and Christof have each contributed to an idea that has been quietly taking shape in my own thinking.

Habituation.

A few days ago, while reviewing this interview again before uploading it to YouTube, I realized that nearly the entire discussion could be understood through that single lens.

Electromagnetic poisoning, it seems, may be advancing not because humanity has safely adapted to chronic synthetic field exposures, but because we have become increasingly habituated to them—and the loss of awareness itself has largely gone unnoticed.

If that possibility proves substantially correct, its implications extend well beyond human health. The birds and the bees, the flowers and the trees—indeed, arguably all created life—may be living within an increasingly synthetic electromagnetic environment while humanity gradually accepts it as normal.

The thoughts that follow are my own editorial reflections on the interview. Wherever I move beyond Christof’s clinical observations, I have tried to distinguish my interpretation from his.

As you read the synopsis below—or better yet, watch the interview itself—I simply invite you to consider the possibility that the most important consequence of continual synthetic field exposures may not be what we consciously notice, but what we no longer do.

A Clinician Notices Something Has Changed

One of the reasons I wanted to interview Christof a second time is that he doesn’t begin with theory.

He begins with clinical observations.

For more than thirty years, Christof has practiced as an osteopath. Like many experienced osteopaths, he learned to palpate the inherent rhythmic motion of living tissues—subtle movements transmitted through the fascia that help guide diagnosis and treatment. For years, he taught these skills to postgraduate students around the world.

Then something changed.

Approximately twenty years ago, around the time mobile phones became commonplace, he began noticing that the tissues simply were not behaving as they once had. The rhythmic motions he had relied upon became progressively more difficult to perceive. Eventually, they diminished to such an extent that he concluded he could no longer teach what students themselves could no longer reliably feel.

Christof was not looking for electromagnetic fields. He wasn’t searching for an environmental explanation. He was simply trying to understand why the human body no longer seemed to behave as it always had.

Then came the second observation.

He himself began developing symptoms whenever he was around mobile phones: muscle cramps, dizziness, headaches, and many of the same complaints countless electrically sentient people describe today.

Like most physicians, Christof had never been taught that synthetic electromagnetic fields might produce biologically significant effects. The prevailing industry and government narrative instead dismissed such concerns as fringe thinking.

He became curious.

He traveled.

He sought out researchers who had devoted their careers to the field of bioelectromagnetics. He compared the published scientific literature with what he was observing in his patients—and in himself. Gradually, the pieces began fitting together.

One conclusion he gradually reached was remarkably straightforward.

We are electrical beings—subject to electromagnetic interference.

Every organ depends upon purposeful electrical activity. Every muscle contracts through electrical signaling. Every heartbeat, every thought, and every mitochondrial membrane potential depends upon exquisitely organized electrical processes. Why, then, would we assume that introducing synthetic electromagnetic fields into that system would produce no biological consequences?

That simple question frames much of the conversation that follows.

Clinical observations are often where scientific inquiry begins.

Habituation Changes the Understanding

One of the great privileges of these conversations is that they are not lectures.

They are dialogue.

Over the years, I’ve found that thoughtful questions often lead to thoughtful answers. Sometimes they even reveal a new way of understanding an old problem. This interview was no exception.

Years of observation and study have gradually convinced me that the traditional distinction between those who are affected by synthetic electromagnetic fields and those who are not is fundamentally flawed.

I’ve seen what sometimes happens when a husband or wife chooses to live an electrically pristine life alongside an electrically sentient spouse.

Over time, the other spouse—someone who had never considered themselves electrically sentient—sometimes begins noticing synthetic field exposures as well.

My wife experienced something similar.

It wasn’t that these individuals appeared to become fragile.

Quite the opposite.

They seemed to regain an awareness they didn’t know they had lost.

That observation continued to occupy my thoughts, particularly after conversations with Shannon Rowan and Professor Olle Johansson. I began wondering whether what we call electrical sensitivity might not represent the development of something new, but rather the restoration of something old—a biological warning system quieted through continual synthetic field exposures.

Earlier in our conversation, Christof had already challenged the conventional category itself.

“I don’t think that [electrohypersensitivity] exists because we are all basically affected.”

He wasn’t denying that people experience profound reactions to synthetic electromagnetic fields.

He was questioning whether the label itself accurately describes what is taking place.

Later, after I described what I had been observing among spouses living in electrically pristine environments, Christof identified habituation as a normal biological process through which continual stimuli gradually disappear from conscious awareness.

That immediately resonated with me.

It didn’t prove my developing thoughts about habituation.

But it fit them.

If Christof’s observation is substantially correct, and if my interpretation of habituation also proves substantially correct, then the implications are profound.

The important distinction is no longer between people who are biologically affected and those who are not.

It becomes the distinction between those who remain habituated to chronic synthetic field exposures—and those who have begun the process of de-habituation, recovering what may be a type of normal avoidance behavior.

Beyond Habituation

Although I believe The Great EMF Habituation best captures the overarching theme of our conversation, it is only one thread woven throughout the interview.

Christof’s perspective is unusual because it has been shaped by more than three decades of clinical observation, a deep knowledge of the published scientific literature, his own published research, his work with the World Council for Health, and countless conversations with patients and colleagues around the world.

Along the way, we explore a number of subjects that deserve thoughtful consideration, including:

Christof’s own temporary habituation to intense synthetic field exposures—subsequent de-habituation after returning to a pristine environment , and why he welcomed the restoration of his body’s biological warning system.

His perspective on why military and economic priorities ultimately outweighed early scientific evidence supporting RF avoidance in both the United States and Germany.

Why avoidance remains the primary intervention , with every other therapy playing a supporting role.

The surprising clinical effects he has observed using low-frequency tuning forks —even in patients with continuously transmitting implanted medical devices.

Why time spent in nature appears to restore much more than peace of mind.

What tongue fasciculations and increased muscle tone may reveal about chronic stimulation of the nervous system .

His thoughts on inflammation, oxidative stress, heavy metals, autonomic balance, and practical strategies for recovery.

Why he believes nearly every chronic disease now carries an electromagnetic component.

His concerns regarding children, cognition, and what he views as a worldwide decline in attention and neurological resilience.

His perspective on informed consent, public policy, and the growing normalization of involuntary synthetic field exposures.

I encourage you to listen carefully—not merely for the answers, but for the discussion.

Perhaps you’ll hear something that causes you, as it did me, to begin asking different questions—for it is often the questions themselves that lead us to see more clearly what is unfolding right before our eyes.