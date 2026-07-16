Keith’s Substack

Keith’s Substack

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Satya
17h

Keith, I like the new term you are using - "emf sentient" and appreciate your updated commentary on the interview. This is a question I have wondered about for a long time. I am surrounded by people who say they feel no affects from Emf, although I witness they also have health issues that are likely related to this exposure. The hypothesis that their body has become habituated to the effects of the exposure in the same way loud repetitive ambient noise gradually fades into the background and becomes unnoticed. I can think of other instances when a person simply gets used to something they cannot avoid, with equally harmful consequences. Thank you for continuing to bring these very important issues to the front of our attention.

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