I had the opportunity to interview Zaid K. Dahhaj of Circadian Classroom. We had a wonderful conversation regarding the importance of integrating circadian concepts into our daily lives.
Here are some of the topics Zaid and I discussed:
The Core Principles of Circadian Biology
The Flawed Logic of a Reductionist Approach to Life and Health
The Pitfall of Studying Nocturnal Rodents to Illuminate Diurnal Mammal Behavior
How Blue Light Disrupts Cortisol Production and Throws Off Balance
Air Curtains and the Essential Role of Daylight in Ensuring Accurate Scientific Research
Challenging the Body's Natural Healing Mechanisms with Allopathic Medications
Frequency-Specific Receptors Imply the Body’s Expectation About the Light Environment
Heliotherapy’s Historical Use as a Healing Method for Various Health Conditions
The Misguided Assertion that UV Light Solely Causes Skin Cancer
Micro-dosing Sunlight as the Key to Starting Effective Heliotherapy
Penetrating Effects of Near Infrared Light: Understanding Internal Scattering and Its Potential for Transmission Throughout the Entire Body
Thoughts on Photobiomodulation Panels, Including RLT
Why I’m Replacing My BioMax 900 with an Incandescent Near Infra-Red Sauna in Winter
Zaid’s Effective Strategies for Everyone:
Watch Sunrise While Earthing (where earthing is safe)
Midday Sunbathing with Most of the Skin Exposed (micro-dose to start)
Keep Windows Open
Well-Considered Use of Artificial Light After Dark
Avoid Food After Sunset
Is Earthing Productive Everywhere?
Use of Blue Light Blocking Glasses
Use of Red Light in the Evening, or Candlelight
Circadian-Friendly Lighting Systems
Melatonin Production, Light and Dark, Pineal and Intracellular
I hope you’ll enjoy my conversation with Zaid K Dahhaj
Thanks for the awesome conversation, Keith!
Excellent post Keith... have restacked & cross posted. :)