I had the opportunity to interview Zaid K. Dahhaj of Circadian Classroom. We had a wonderful conversation regarding the importance of integrating circadian concepts into our daily lives.

Here are some of the topics Zaid and I discussed:

The Core Principles of Circadian Biology

The Flawed Logic of a Reductionist Approach to Life and Health

The Pitfall of Studying Nocturnal Rodents to Illuminate Diurnal Mammal Behavior

How Blue Light Disrupts Cortisol Production and Throws Off Balance

Air Curtains and the Essential Role of Daylight in Ensuring Accurate Scientific Research

Challenging the Body's Natural Healing Mechanisms with Allopathic Medications

Frequency-Specific Receptors Imply the Body’s Expectation About the Light Environment

Heliotherapy’s Historical Use as a Healing Method for Various Health Conditions

The Misguided Assertion that UV Light Solely Causes Skin Cancer

Micro-dosing Sunlight as the Key to Starting Effective Heliotherapy

Penetrating Effects of Near Infrared Light: Understanding Internal Scattering and Its Potential for Transmission Throughout the Entire Body

Thoughts on Photobiomodulation Panels, Including RLT

Why I’m Replacing My BioMax 900 with an Incandescent Near Infra-Red Sauna in Winter

Zaid’s Effective Strategies for Everyone: Watch Sunrise While Earthing (where earthing is safe) Midday Sunbathing with Most of the Skin Exposed (micro-dose to start) Keep Windows Open Well-Considered Use of Artificial Light After Dark Avoid Food After Sunset

Is Earthing Productive Everywhere?

Use of Blue Light Blocking Glasses

Use of Red Light in the Evening, or Candlelight

Circadian-Friendly Lighting Systems

Melatonin Production, Light and Dark, Pineal and Intracellular

I hope you’ll enjoy my conversation with Zaid K Dahhaj