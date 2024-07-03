Sun Tzu wisely stated, "If you know the enemy and know yourself, you need not fear the result of a hundred battles."

Understanding electromagnetic poisoning begins with recognizing that we face an enemy unilaterally altering Earth's electromagnetic environment to the detriment of life. Knowing yourself means realizing the need for a home environment free from this poison.

Next, it is crucial to understand the distinction between two types of electromagnetic fields: beneficial natural EMFs and harmful synthetic EMFs. This paper focuses on the stark contrasts between life-supporting natural electromagnetic fields and harmful synthetic ones, illustrating why we concentrate our efforts on assessing and reducing personal and familial exposure to harmful synthetic EMFs.