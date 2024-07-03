Synthetic vs Natural EMF, Part One
Electric Fields, Magnetic Fields, Contact Current and Earthing
Sun Tzu wisely stated, "If you know the enemy and know yourself, you need not fear the result of a hundred battles."
Understanding electromagnetic poisoning begins with recognizing that we face an enemy unilaterally altering Earth's electromagnetic environment to the detriment of life. Knowing yourself means realizing the need for a home environment free from this poison.
Next, it is crucial to understand the distinction between two types of electromagnetic fields: beneficial natural EMFs and harmful synthetic EMFs. This paper focuses on the stark contrasts between life-supporting natural electromagnetic fields and harmful synthetic ones, illustrating why we concentrate our efforts on assessing and reducing personal and familial exposure to harmful synthetic EMFs.
