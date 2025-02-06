The idea of being able to hear your child anytime and anywhere may sound like the ultimate reassurance for parents. The remote listening feature on kids’ smartwatches promises this very convenience. Activated via a paired mobile app, this feature initiates an invisible call to the smartwatch, allowing parents to listen to the sounds around their child in real-time. Proponents argue that it is a critical tool for ensuring safety, particularly in cases where children might face risks such as bullying or being unresponsive. However, such technology’s apparent convenience and safety come at a significant and often overlooked cost: continuous exposure to high-intensity radio-frequency (RF) radiation.