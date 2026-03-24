Whether we realize it or not, what the world needs now is conversation starters.

Not more information. Not louder voices.

Beginnings.

People are rarely open to being told.

But they are always open when they ask.

That’s the difference.

So the question becomes:

Is there a way to invite the question?

Not force it.

Not argue for it.

Simply… allow it to arise.

This is where poetry enters.

Haiku is a one-breath poem. It doesn’t explain. It presents an image—and leaves space.

And in that space, something can begin.

This past week, in a quiet moment between things, I wrote:

towers cease

the sun rising

a single bee

It’s a small thing.

That’s the point.

It’s your mug. Office mates see it day after day.

And then, one day:

“What does that mean?”

Now the conversation begins.

Not because you started it.

Because they did.

You don’t need to rush. Curiosity will carry it.

The world doesn’t need more arguments.

It needs better beginnings.

If you’d like to try this for yourself, I’ve made the mug available.

Not as a product.

As a beginning.

I don’t plan to get into “merch”, there is no branding—just a new way to reach people.

If you want to give the mug a try, here’s the link.

What to say next? Here’s some food for thought: