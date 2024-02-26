I will not go gently into that good night, and neither should you!

Dietrich Klinghardt once famously said, “Most of them go away and die quietly”. He was talking about people like me. People who can sense deviations to what’s normal and natural. Normal and natural since the creation of the earth until the time of the telegraph, roughly 180 years ago.

That’s when the poisoning began. A type of poisoning so subtle that people either can’t understand it or don’t want to understand it. Willful ignorance on a scale that’s unimaginable. In fact if you try gently to speak with a friend or family member you may lose the friend or create division with a family member.

Perhaps even more disturbing is the fact that open discussion is not allowed. It’s filtered, like so much important information these days. With your help I’d like to try and change that.

The poisoning we’re talking about is electromagnetic poisoning. You see, the earth already has an electromagnetic environment. In fact, perhaps that’s what’s being referred to in Gen 1:3, but that discussion is for another day.

Anyway what we do know is that the earth has an incredibly strong electric field with a voltage potential between heaven and earth averaging 130 Volts per meter. Most have no idea, but they are aware of lightning storms which replenish the negative charge (relative to the heavens) of the earth and fuel the aforementioned natural electric field.

There’s also a very strong magnetic field of which most people are aware. At least subconsciously they are aware. Compass anyone? Points north? We just don’t consider fully that we’re designed to live in that field. It nourishes us.

Another big piece of what’s normal, what was created for us in the beginning I believe, is a collection of fluctuating magnetic fields called the Schumann resonances. Believe it or not these resonances are also found in our brains and the brains of other animals. I love it when God makes things so clear, right? We’re made for this place and this place is made for us.

The problem is that all the large scale electric technologies. I know that term is vague. All the large scale electric technologies we’ve deployed (deploy is a military term is it not?) have created an alteration to the environment created to support our health and life.

What’s natural is direct current or DC. We find it in all I’ve mentioned so far including the earth’s electric field, magnetic field, Schumann resonances. I’ll add the voltage that’s observed in our bodies — it’s all DC as well including the power that activates our heart and brain. No electrical activity in the body, no life.

All the large scale electric technologies are based on something else, something which does not appear in nature — alternating current or AC. It’s totally opposed to life. Like matter vs antimatter from a simplistic viewpoint.

Telegraph, telephone, electric power grid, radio, radar, satellites, wifi, cell phones, blue tooth, baby monitors — all cause an alteration to the electromagnetic environment created for us in the beginning. All of what I’ve mentioned so far, less my observations about God and creation, are painstakingly documented and meticulously sourced in the book called The Invisible Rainbow A History of Electricity and Life by Arthur Firstenberg.

My Story

I’m a 39 year survivor of electromagnetic poisoning who was misdiagnosed and mistreated for more than 33 years before God (why yes, He is the central feature of this story) enlightened me as to the source of my health problems.

Health problems so severe that they forced me from two successful careers and ultimately into a position where I was unable, for the first time in my life, to provide for my family by working at a job. Humbling. Shameful. Impossible situation.

I learned how to assess then remediate my home and the crippling arthritis causing much of my pain reversed entirely within two months. My physician of many years became the first customer of what is now known as EMF Remedy.

As soon as I was able I built a house with durable EMF countermeasures built-in which then reversed over 3 decades of symptoms proving to me that all the major health related suffering I’d endured was caused by non-native EMF exposure (nnEMF) or electromagnetic poisoning.

If an adversary wanted to modulate the health of a nation or nations this would be the way to do it! Tasteless, colorless, odorless and turns a nourishing earth into a realm of eternal suffering.

But it doesn’t affect me…

Yea, heard it all before. Interesting hypothesis, but it would be very difficult to prove since the known mechanism of harm operates at a cellular level. Check out Dr. Marin Pall’s work on voltage gated calcium channels.

Who can I help?

My belief is that there are three types of people in the world. The first is committed to willful ignorance. Can’t or don’t want to learn. I think this is driven by two things — the massive propaganda effort behind marginalizing any who hint at the concept of electromagnetic poisoning and the fact that the electromagnetic realm is an invisible realm. I can’t help these people. Maybe I should say, I don’t know how to help these people. Anyway, I don’t spend any time on them since that time spent has shown to be a poor investment of the only currency I have remaining — my time.

The second type of people are those who want to take a precautionary approach to their family’s exposure to harmful man-made electromagnetic radiation. Those people I help all the time. I help them with legit EMF assessment using equipment of known sensitivity and with remediation tactics with measurable results. Generally they’re looking for a reduction in nnEMF exposure.

The third kind are people like me. They know they are being poisoned and are able to feel (not in a good way) the effects of exposure to unnatural alteration to the normal electromagnetic environment. They have reduction to the lowest possible levels of exposure as a top life priority. Right after breathing, I would say. More important that water. These people need serious help.

What do I do?

I feel compelled to help. The knowledge I’ve been given, I view as a gift from God. I want to share it freely. In fact I feel compelled to do so. I don’t know of any repository of easily accessible more straight-forward information on surviving electromagnetic poisoning or reducing family exposure. Not bragging, just don’t know of anywhere you can get more high-quality no-nonsense actionable information.

Please take it. It’s Free. Tell your friends, your family.

I’ve been publishing a weekly audio podcast called EMF Remedy available most anywhere audio podcasts are available. Why an audio podcast? Because if the really damaged people can interact with any tech at all, perhaps audio is the least EMF way to do so. Also there’s less production time involved.

That having been said it takes me at least 8 hours to produce an episode. That’s 416 hours per year of free content. Sometimes it takes more than 20 hours to create an episode. That’s 1040 hours. So I guess maybe 600 hours per year on audio.

YouTube is something else — much more overhead for the production.

I could use some help

There’s so much more I want to do.

I want to host conversations with the afflicted -- the ones who know they've been damaged by harmful man-made electromagnetic radiation. We get pushed to the margins of society, and most just go away and die quietly (Dr. Klinghardt) as I mentioned earlier.

But a few of us not only find a new life apart from the daily radiation exposures now considered normal then go on to make efforts toward helping. My idea then is called Socratic Currents with a hat tip to both Socrates and the currents which harm.

I want to host open discussions based on questions. Questions not being asked openly. Questions that might lead to a better understand of how we're all being affected. The point is not in the answer to the questions, but the discussion. The learning within a new community. We'll see how it goes. Here's my first effort featuring two delightful authors in the EMF space:

So this episode cost me three full days of pre-production and production.

There are also so many projects I just can’t do. I want to be a missionary of sorts traveling to the last pristine places so I can help those who are on the run and have lost everything.

I want to create a training — how the afflicted can get safer internet in remote places. I want to create a training on how to turn an inexpensive locally available storage shed into a temporary EMF shelter.

I want to train others hands-on in what I do so they can help people in areas outside the majestic Inland Northwest.

I want…. Well you get the idea.

What do you get if you support me financially?

For ‘Founding Members’ I’m offering a free hour of 1-1 coaching, that’s a $180 value.

For monthly, annual and founding members you can post comments and be a part of the community.

Unpaid subscribers will receive occasional posts.

I hope to be able to continue producing valuable content, you can have a direct impact on my ability to do so.

You can help fund future expansion of my services as outlined in the missionary and training opportunities mentioned above.