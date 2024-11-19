I’ve long intended to delve into the intricate blend of technical and ethical questions surrounding StarLink. The growing awareness and reliance on satellite-based connectivity have made this an increasingly urgent subject for analysis, especially for communities invested in mitigating EMF exposure.
Just last week, I had the pleasure of discussing these themes with Daniel Vasku, a familiar voice to many and a passionate advocate for low-EMF living. Daniel, who resides in a unique location in New Zealand known for its low synthetic radiation environment, provided insights into how new technologies like StarLink intersect with the challenges faced by ‘electro-sensitives.’
The complete interview, which spans nearly two hours of rich dialogue, will be available exclusively on my paid audio podcast later this month. You can access this content through EMF Remedy Premium, where we unpack the complex interplay between connectivity and electromagnetic exposure.
To ensure my Substack audience can benefit from our discussion, I’ll be sharing a key segment of the conversation here. This will provide an accessible way to engage with the vital topics we covered, emphasizing their importance for those navigating similar concerns.
There’s much more to be said about this topic, but for now, I hope you find this segment thought-provoking and insightful! Your feedback and perspectives are always welcome as we continue to explore ways to balance technological advancements with health and well-being.
I'm from the Helene-devastated area of Western North Carolina. My area was, thank God, minimally affected, unlike Asheville, Spruce Pine, Burnsville, etc. In the very beginning, just after the storm, ALL cell towers in three affected states went down all at once. VERY SUSPICIOUS. This became extremely deadly for those in the hard-hit areas who were trying to communicate desperate need for rescue.
Enter stage left, superhero Elon Musk, with generous donations of Starlink units, which people literally begged for, for emergency communications. Tons of wonderful veteran-based rescue/relief/recovery groups were delivering units to extremely hard to reach rural areas, as well as urban environments. Voila! Super connectivity, even on remote mountaintops.
Fast forward to today. There's nowhere to run from this awful 24-7 bombardment, even in the beautiful remote areas of our country.
So one has to wonder, if the "side effect" of these devastating not-natural disasters is rolling out Starlink en masse, one could answer the question of "cui bono" (who benefits)?
Let's just say I'm highly suspicious.
Trojan Horse much?
This dirty electricity issue with Starlink is not known by many. Is the firm even aware or interested of any general issue with AC...
Maybe feeling synthetic EMF is in fact a painful ability. The people who live with us, "deprived" of radiation because of our need, develop this ability without the suffering.
What if a long and total blackout could enable everyone to feel electrosmog when it comes back...