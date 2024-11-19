I’ve long intended to delve into the intricate blend of technical and ethical questions surrounding StarLink. The growing awareness and reliance on satellite-based connectivity have made this an increasingly urgent subject for analysis, especially for communities invested in mitigating EMF exposure.

Just last week, I had the pleasure of discussing these themes with Daniel Vasku, a familiar voice to many and a passionate advocate for low-EMF living. Daniel, who resides in a unique location in New Zealand known for its low synthetic radiation environment, provided insights into how new technologies like StarLink intersect with the challenges faced by ‘electro-sensitives.’

The complete interview, which spans nearly two hours of rich dialogue, will be available exclusively on my paid audio podcast later this month. You can access this content through EMF Remedy Premium, where we unpack the complex interplay between connectivity and electromagnetic exposure.

To ensure my Substack audience can benefit from our discussion, I’ll be sharing a key segment of the conversation here. This will provide an accessible way to engage with the vital topics we covered, emphasizing their importance for those navigating similar concerns.

There’s much more to be said about this topic, but for now, I hope you find this segment thought-provoking and insightful! Your feedback and perspectives are always welcome as we continue to explore ways to balance technological advancements with health and well-being.