Keith’s Substack

Keith’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cheryl Mead's avatar
Cheryl Mead
4d

Absolutely agree with your post. I'd say, educating clients is hugely important, not just lowering all forms of EMF. In today's world so many things come with Wi-Fi installed and everyone needs to be aware of that. I've been caught with smoke alarms, air conditioners, millimeter waves from dual band modems and iPads that don't turn off on flight mode. You basically need to become an EMF expert to stay safe. Thanks for the post.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Keith Cutter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture