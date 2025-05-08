A Call for Shared Values

This week I’m teaching a new batch of EMF Consultant students. Yesterday we had a great discussion on ethics. I thought I’d share some thoughts here. Should those of us working in EMF consulting hold to a shared set of values? I believe there’s wisdom in doing so—not through enforcement or regulation, but by cultivating a culture of trust, care, and technical accuracy in service to our clients. Ideally, over time, an informed population will come to expect practitioners to adhere to consistent principles of integrity and evidence-based practice.

What follows isn’t a manifesto or a rulebook. It’s simply my personal view of what it means to serve with integrity in this field—and I’m genuinely interested in what you believe.

Our Classroom for This Week’s EMF Consultant Training

Begin with the Fundamentals

The starting point is clarity about the purpose and approach of EMF assessment and remediation. I believe it’s essential to stay grounded in the fundamentals. There are four primary types of synthetic electromagnetic exposure that most commonly affect the indoor environment: Magnetic Fields (MF), Electric Fields (EF), Radiofrequency Radiation (RF), and Dirty Electricity (DE). None of these has a known safe exposure level supported by long-term epidemiologic studies, and each stands in stark contrast to the natural electromagnetic environment in which we were designed to thrive. That’s why our work must focus on all four, with appropriate exposure guidelines. While there are certainly other concerns worth investigating—such as geopathic stress, flicker, spectral content of lighting, and contact current—new consultants need to walk before they run. These advanced issues should be addressed only after core competencies are well established. To offer real help, we must be firmly rooted in what we can measure, understand, and reliably address.

Focus Only on Specific Areas

In homes not purpose-built to minimize these exposures—what I call “commodity homes”—some degree of problematic EMF exposure is guaranteed. Examples include areas near the main electric panel, refrigerator, electric stove, and other large appliances. That’s why I focus first on the most important space in any home: the sleeping area. This is where the body requires optimal conditions to attain regenerative sleep and recover from daily stressors. After that, attention shifts to high-use spaces—those occupied for four or more hours per day.

Use the Right Tools, the Right Way

None of this works without the right tools. Integrity in this field means using appropriate, well-maintained equipment—tools with third party verified sensitivity and accuracy over the relevant frequency ranges for each phenomenon we’re assessing. These instruments must be paired with sound methodology: thoughtful measurement practices and a clear understanding of how different types of exposure behave in real-world environments.

Establish a Baseline

A proper assessment begins with establishing a clear baseline—a picture of conditions before any changes are made. That means recording existing exposure levels in key living areas while the home is in its normal, lived-in state. Then, wherever possible, everything should be shut down—de-energizing power circuits and powering off battery-operated devices. This full shutdown reveals what’s environmentally possible given the external environment. It’s often a powerful moment for clients, allowing them to experience the contrast between their everyday exposure and the quiet that could be achieved.

From Contrast to Customized Plan

That contrast—the “delta” between baseline and removal of self-generated EMF—becomes the foundation for a practical remediation plan. The goal is meaningful progress in frequently used areas that aligns with the client’s budget, family dynamics, and willingness to make necessary changes. Integrity here means tailoring a plan that respects both scientific reality and individual circumstances.

Set Measurable, Attainable Goals

The next step is to establish realistic, measurable goals for exposure reduction. For example, it’s not reasonable to promise ideal RF levels—such as below 0.1 µW/m²—when outdoor ambient exposures are in the millions. Goals must be grounded in the realities of the environment and informed by professional experience. A reasonable objective might be reducing a severe exposure to a slight one, rather than aiming for an ideal that is neither practical nor sustainable in the given context.

Stick to Proven Strategies—Model When Appropriate

There are only three strategies proven effective in reducing exposure:

Remove the source whenever possible. This remains the gold standard across all exposure types.

Increase distance when removal isn’t feasible—an often underappreciated but highly effective approach.

Use shielding carefully and selectively, particularly for EF and RF. Shielding should never be the first line of defense, and permanent installations—such as shielding paint—must be approached with caution. Applied inappropriately, they can create long-term problems that are difficult or even impossible to reverse.

Dirty electricity may also be addressed through filtering, but I believe the first step should always be to identify and remove offending sources. Filtering should only follow accurate measurement and confirmation of need.

When complex solutions such as shielding paint are involved, it is essential to model the outcome before installation. Poorly chosen or improperly installed shielding can worsen the situation, sometimes significantly. Even well-intentioned fixes can backfire if implemented without a clear, evidence-based understanding of the environment.

Prove Your Work

After remediation, I believe it’s our responsibility to remeasure and document the results. Clients deserve clear, quantifiable evidence of improvement in the spaces they use most. They’ve entrusted us with their time, money, and often their hopes—we owe them tangible outcomes.

Share the Basics of RF Hygiene

When clients are open to it, I recommend teaching the fundamentals of RF hygiene. This doesn’t mean overwhelming them with technical detail, but rather equipping them with a few key concepts that help them recognize and respond to new RF threats in their environment. It’s a step toward autonomy—empowering them to become stewards of their own space.

Uphold Ethical Boundaries

Finally, a word about ethics. I choose not to sell or promote products that don't produce a measurable reduction of exposure in frequently used areas:

Harmonizers

Pendants and amulets

Crystals

Diodes

Stickers

Shungite

“Quantum” devices

Rebranded USB plugs and wall cubes claiming to neutralize radiation

Smartwatch patches or phone pouches without verified attenuation data

These products often appeal to fear or hope, and the lure of affiliate income can be tempting. But our responsibility is to help clients simplify—not mystify—their path toward safer living spaces. Clients come to us looking for clarity and tangible results. Integrity means delivering real, measurable improvement—not placebo, marketing claims, or symbolism. Let’s keep the focus where it belongs: on accurate assessment, remediation that results in measurable reduction of exposure.

Let’s Raise the Bar—Together

These are my views. They reflect my personal and professional experiences and my ongoing desire to serve clients with honesty, humility, and technical rigor. I offer them not as dogma, but as a starting point for thoughtful conversation.

What are your thoughts on serving with integrity? Can we collectively raise the bar for what it means to provide services in this field? I’d truly like to hear your thoughts.