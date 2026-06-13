That’s what happened when independent journalist Peter Cowan published an article asking a provocative question: Could the San Francisco 49ers’ decade-long epidemic of tendon ruptures and soft-tissue injuries be linked to chronic electromagnetic field exposure from a nearby electrical substation?

Interest on that scale is unheard of in EMF circles.

Yet after speaking with Peter, I came away thinking that the most interesting part of the story wasn’t the substation.

It was Peter himself.

Long before millions of football fans were debating the health effects of synthetic electromagnetic fields, Peter was wrestling with questions about light, technology, health, and human biology.

Born seven to eight weeks prematurely in the 1970s, Peter spent his first days in a neonatal intensive care unit beneath artificial lighting that remained illuminated around the clock. Reflecting on that experience decades later, he noted the irony that technologies intended to help us can sometimes create unintended consequences of their own.

His fascination with light did not end there.

As a child, he recalls struggling to fall asleep and finding comfort in staring at a light bulb after everyone else had gone to bed. Later, as a young programmer growing up near Silicon Valley, he became immersed in the culture of all-night computing. Before the internet became commonplace, Peter and his friends would stay awake until the early morning hours, waiting for university computer labs to become accessible. What began as curiosity eventually became a twenty-three-year career in technology.

That career eventually led him to Ubiquiti Networks, a manufacturer of commercial wireless networking equipment. Peter described spending time in offices filled with routers, access points, cameras, and wireless infrastructure designed for hotels, convention centers, and sports stadiums. Looking back, he now sees those experiences through a different lens.

Those observations, combined with a growing interest in circadian biology and environmental health, eventually led him to launch a Substack publication.

In his founding essay, published on December 5, 2025, Peter articulated a theme that would come to characterize much of his later work:

“We built a civilization out of physics we didn’t fully understand. When researchers started documenting the harm, it was easier to discredit the science than redesign the infrastructure. The damage is real, measurable, and documented, but it’s built into the system—a default state we no longer notice. The institutions that should have caught it were shaped by the same economic forces that built it.”

The essay provided readers with the personal and philosophical framework through which he would later examine technology, health, and the unintended consequences of modern life.

His first major investigative article followed on January 5, 2026, when he published his now-famous piece examining the San Francisco 49ers’ practice facility and its proximity to a large electrical substation. The following day he shared the article on X.

He expected perhaps a few dozen new readers.

Instead, the following morning he awoke to hundreds of thousands of views.

By the end of the day, the article had been viewed approximately seven million times.

As Peter described it:

“I was shocked.”

The article examined an idea that had circulated among some 49ers fans for years: that the team’s unusually high rate of soft-tissue injuries, particularly non-contact tendon ruptures, might be related to the proximity of its practice facility to a large electrical substation.

Whether one ultimately accepts that hypothesis or not, Peter accomplished something remarkable. He translated a discussion normally confined to engineers, researchers, and environmental health advocates into a language understood by millions of football fans.

As Peter explained, many fans already believed something unusual was occurring. His article simply offered a framework that made the possibility seem less absurd.

Soon the story took on a life of its own. What began as an investigative article evolved into a cultural phenomenon among football fans. Images of substations began appearing throughout social media. Injuries were jokingly attributed to “the substation.” Memes spread across fan communities. A topic that would ordinarily struggle to attract attention outside a small circle of specialists had somehow become part of football culture.

What fascinated me most, however, was where the conversation went next.

When discussing potential mechanisms behind tendon ruptures and impaired recovery, Peter surprised me by emphasizing that the concern extends beyond power-frequency electromagnetic fields to a higher-frequency portion of the electromagnetic spectrum altogether: artificial light and its impact on circadian biology.

In one of the more memorable moments of the interview, Peter told me that although his original article listed several possible biological mechanisms, he increasingly believes that disruption of the body’s natural light-dark cycle may be among the most important.

As he explained:

“I think the circadian mechanism... from toxic blue light, the synthetic light field, especially at night... is the number one contributor.”

That observation led to an interesting exchange regarding terminology.

Throughout my work I often distinguish between natural fields and synthetic fields. Peter immediately seized on the phrase.

“I love that term, by the way. I’ve never heard anybody use that before. It’s really evocative. I think I’m going to start using it.”

Some may wonder why artificial light features so prominently in a discussion that began with electromagnetic fields.

The answer is that both are manifestations of the same underlying phenomenon—electromagnetism—and occupy different positions along a vast electromagnetic spectrum.

At one end of this spectrum are static magnetic fields at 0 Hz, followed by power-frequency fields at 50 or 60 Hz, then progressively higher frequencies extending through radio waves, microwaves, infrared radiation, visible light, ultraviolet radiation, X-rays, and ultimately gamma rays.

Visible light occupies only a tiny portion of this spectrum, centered around frequencies of approximately 400 to 790 terahertz (THz). While artificial light and power-frequency EMFs are often discussed separately, both are manifestations of the same underlying phenomenon—electromagnetism—distinguished primarily by frequency.

In a sense, the story is similar across the spectrum: natural signals that have informed and shaped living things since creation are increasingly being supplemented—or displaced—by signals of our own making.

Peter returned to this theme repeatedly throughout our discussion.

He described how collagen repair does not occur while athletes are training, but during the hours of darkness and recovery that follow. He explained how modern lighting technologies rich in blue wavelengths can confuse the body’s timing systems, effectively signaling sunrise long after the sun has gone down. He discussed the importance of morning sunlight, evening darkness, and maintaining alignment with biological rhythms that predate modern civilization itself.

This theme also appears in one of Peter’s most recent essays, where he contrasts natural circadian time with standardized railroad time.

The point is not that clocks, railroads, electricity, computers, or wireless communication are inherently bad.

Quite the opposite.

One of Peter’s most thoughtful observations was that every technology carries both benefits and costs.

Technology solves problems.

It also creates new ones.

The challenge is not rejecting technology altogether, but exercising discernment regarding how and when it is used.

As Peter put it:

“I like technology... I’m probably just going to make it a more sane, healthy way of using those technologies.”

That may be the central takeaway from our conversation.

Not fear.

Not dogma.

Not technological rejection.

Rather, an invitation to reconsider the environments we inhabit, the signals to which we expose ourselves, and the possibility that some of modern life’s most common experiences may be affecting us in ways we have not yet fully understood.

Whether your interest lies in football, circadian biology, light exposure, synthetic electromagnetic fields, or simply understanding the trade-offs that accompany modern technologies, I think you’ll find Peter’s perspective both thoughtful and worth considering.

What follows is the full conversation. Whether you agree with Peter’s conclusions or not, I think you’ll find his journey from Silicon Valley engineer to independent investigator of technology, biology, and environmental health both thoughtful and provocative.