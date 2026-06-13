Keith’s Substack

Keith’s Substack

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Jill Herendeen's avatar
Jill Herendeen
7dEdited

Almost there--the challenge is to change the incentives of the ppl who PROFIT from our current misunderstanding of physics, & who also profit from the harm it does to health, so that it comes to be in their best financial interests to protect ppl from all this harm in the first place.

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Yolanda Pritam Hari's avatar
Yolanda Pritam Hari
7d

Keith, you know i value your work, and i'm so happy to know what happened beyond his article! i agree with your suggestions, have my blue-blockers on now (but ti's hard to read!), and for me, one more change that helps a lot is to keep half the electricity off , except once in a while for a treat.i use rechargeable red lights in the early morning, and otherwise use distance and time away from tech, and am just used to walking around "in the dark".

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