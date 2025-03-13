Arthur Firstenberg, a pioneer in understanding the biological effects of electromagnetic fields, gave context to my understanding of the electroplague challenging life on earth today. His passing, which I learned about through Safe Tech International, is a loss for all who seek to understand and address these challenges. I greatly benefitted from my conversations with Arthur and from his book, The Invisible Rainbow.

Our only recorded interview was published on February 7, 2024, a little over a year before his passing. That interview is available below, presented with a summary and timestamps, free of commentary, for all to revisit and appreciate.

Induction Through Ionizing Radiation Exposure

Although Arthur and I both began experiencing the effects of electromagnetic exposure in the 1980s, he identified the cause early on, whereas it took me more than three decades to fully understand the connection. His health issues began at the University of California, Irvine School of Medicine, where he studied from 1978 to 1982. During this period, he was exposed to ionizing radiation, which led to the development of electromagnetic hypersensitivity* (EHS)—a condition marked by adverse reactions to synthetic electromagnetic fields.

The widespread belief that ionizing radiation is "real radiation" while non-ionizing radiation is not is misleading; in reality, both can cause biological harm, though through different mechanisms. Ionizing radiation differs from non-ionizing radiation in that it carries enough energy to remove tightly bound electrons from atoms, thereby creating charged particles. This type of radiation, found in X-rays, nuclear energy, and certain medical treatments, is well understood to cause immediate cellular damage. Non-ionizing radiation, which spans the vast remainder of the electromagnetic spectrum from extremely low frequencies (ELF) through daylight, does not have enough energy to ionize atoms directly. However, chronic and pervasive exposure can still lead to significant biological effects.

The assumption that non-ionizing radiation is harmless simply because it does not ionize atoms ignores decades of scientific findings demonstrating its impact on cellular processes, nervous system function, and overall physiological regulation. While most clients report becoming sensitized through wireless technology or electrical infrastructure, ionizing radiation exposure as a trigger is not unheard of. Just last month, I began working with a new client who, according to what I was told, also developed sensitivities immediately following such exposure.

Keith’s Summary of The Invisible Rainbow

If pressed to summarize the core message of The Invisible Rainbow, I’d say this: Synthetic electrical forces are inherently incompatible with life, and our current path holds limitless potential for harm—so we must change course.

Obviously this is not a popular message, but I stand by the truth of this message and that’s why I believe avoidance is the only rational response to exponential increase of exposure to all forms of synthetic EMF.

First Discussion -- Finding a Safe Place to Live

Foremost in my mind after reading Arthur’s book for the first time was how to help others find a safe place to live.

In 2018, I reached out to him. To my surprise, he was willing to speak with me and generous with his time. I shared my experience of suffering and explained that I was now working as an Independent EMF Consultant—helping others like us, as well as those seeking a precautionary approach to personal or familial exposure. I also expressed my personal and professional interest in strategic land selection to minimize EMF risks. This was the primary focus of our first conversation.

He favored magnetotellurics, while I preferred strategic use of terrain. Briefly, magnetotellurics examines soil resistivity. Arthur believed that the unique environment where he lived played a crucial role in his long-term survival with electrical sensitivity. While I’ve not studied the concept in depth, I’m open to the idea that reduced soil resistivity may lessen RF scatter in certain areas. However, I also see it as potentially amplifying lesser-known conducted emission issues—topics that became the focus of our final discussion in the Fall of 2024.

Different Lenses: Advocacy vs. Tactical Avoidance

Arthur, in my opinion, viewed the world through the lens of advocacy for all life on Earth, while I approached it through the lens of tactical avoidance—focusing on proper assessment and remediation for personal and familial survival.

Though Arthur had an unmatched depth of knowledge regarding the broader implications of electromagnetic exposure, he had little experience in practical assessment and remediation. Likewise, I do not claim to be a scientist, but my work has been rooted in the hands-on realities of identifying and mitigating synthetic EMF exposures in real-world environments.

Influence on My Work

I learned many things in the intervening years—and through subsequent conversations, including my last unrecorded and unpublished exchange with him in the Fall of 2024.

Arthur’s influence played a key role in shaping my focus on communicating the progression I use to help people understand the electroplague—a framework I continue to refine and simplify even today. While I deeply respect those who engage in scientific debate, I prefer to leverage Arthur’s work rather than immerse myself in that quagmire. Instead of wading into endless technical disputes, I focus on practical solutions—identifying exposures, taking action, and helping others make meaningful changes in their environments.

My Interview with Arthur

Arthur’s clear message in our conversations, interview, and his book is that modern electromagnetic fields disrupt the body's natural electrical systems, leading to serious health consequences; that wireless technology intentionally radiates the environment, harming humans, animals, and ecosystems; and that eliminating wireless dependence and returning to wired communication is the only viable solution to prevent further harm.

Understandably, Arthur didn’t use computers for interviews. A wired ‘landline’ phone was the only option. The interview was challenging due to poor sound quality, but I did my best to manually enhance it in post production—adjusting it a few seconds at a time—before publishing it on the EMF Remedy audio podcast on February 7, 2024. In the following recording, I’ve removed my preliminary commentary so we can focus solely on Arthur’s words during our conversation.

Here's an outline with time stamps:

The Natural Electromagnetic Environment & Its Disruption (0:00 – 19:21) The Earth’s natural electromagnetic environment consists of DC electric fields, DC magnetic fields, and Schumann resonances (8 Hz, 14 Hz, etc.).

Biological systems depend on these fields—human brainwaves, nervous system function, and cellular metabolism are all electrically regulated.

Artificial electromagnetic exposure disrupts these natural processes, interfering with mitochondrial function, cell communication, and nervous system activity.

The shift from natural DC fields to artificial AC and RF radiation (from power grids, wireless signals, etc.) has had profound biological consequences. Historical & Scientific Evidence of Harm (19:21 – 46:30) Neurasthenia (1800s) emerged with the spread of telegraph lines, with symptoms identical to modern electromagnetic sensitivity.

Electrification coincided with every major flu pandemic, from 1889 to today, as new wireless technologies expanded.

Samuel Milham’s research showed that diabetes, heart disease, and cancer became widespread only after the rollout of electrical infrastructure.

Alan Frey (1970s) & RF Research: Microwave radiation disrupts the blood-brain barrier at non-thermal levels. RF exposure causes heart arrhythmias and can even stop a frog’s heart when pulsed at the ST interval.

Nature is in collapse: First radio station (1904) → Mass honeybee die-off (now called Colony Collapse Disorder). Insect and bird populations are disappearing, linked to increasing wireless radiation.

Wireless Technology as an Existential Threat & The Path Forward (46:30 – End) Wireless means radiation —cell phones, towers, and satellites saturate the Earth with artificial EMFs.

Wireless technology is unsustainable—with 9,000+ satellites in orbit and plans for a million more, the entire planet is being irradiated, including the ocean floor.

Call to Action: Get rid of personal wireless devices—switch to wired landlines. Demand a return to wired infrastructure. Support advocacy organizations like the Cell Phone Task Force. Raise awareness and break through the medical & scientific denial.

The only real solution is to eliminate wireless technology. The Earth cannot survive unless wireless radiation is drastically reduced or abolished. 1× 0:00 -1:05:51 Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

I learned a great deal from Arthur. His book, The Invisible Rainbow: A History of Electricity and Life ,remains, in my view, the most essential book on the subject, providing unparalleled historical and scientific context to the electroplague we face today.

-------------------

*In a post called An Autumn’s Tale Arthur wrote the following regarding the label EHS: ““Electromagnetic hypersensitivity” (EHS) is a term that allows doctors to pretend that electricity is harmless, and that radiation does not injure their patients. It allows people who have discovered they can feel electricity and radiation to pretend that there is something wrong with them and that everyone else does not feel it. It allows environmentalists to pretend that the vanishing of birds and wildlife and the collapse of the Earth’s life support systems are due to something else. And it allows people who use cell phones to pretend they do not feel the radiation and that their insomnia, headaches, joint pains, digestive problems, panic attacks, memory loss, tinnitus, nosebleeds, high blood pressure, heart failure, neurological problems, and diabetes are caused by something else.” -- From An Autumn’s Tale